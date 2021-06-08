MISSION VIEJO, Calif., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SoCal Digital Marketing, an Orange County online marketing company, is pleased to announce a new video release on social media and YouTube describing their success with different digital marketing campaigns from search engine optimization, social media, and pay per click ad campaigns. The video can now be watched here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wmewWq_8TgU.
The digital marketing agency has been around since 2012, established in Orange County, CA but helping businesses throughout the United States. Over the years, the company has grown substantially and has vowed to help businesses with digital marketing campaigns with the help of the team of highly skilled and dedicated specialists.
The goal of the online marketing company was to offer businesses the best online marketing strategies to increase their audience and bring in more revenue. In our modern society, digital marketing is one of the vital reasons why businesses are successful. That is why SoCal Digital Marketing highlighted the benefits of the various forms of online marketing in the newly released video.
Owner and founder Andrew Guida explain, "Whether your goal is to help your business get found on search engines like Google, producing a targeted ad campaign on social media, or maintaining relations with your existing email list, our creative knowledge and technical expertise can help you achieve your marketing goals."
Andrew has worked in the online marketing industry since 2011. His Orange County-based digital marketing agency has managed more than 80 social media and SEO campaigns for businesses throughout the United States. In fact, some of the remarkable marketing results of his clients include producing an average of 22 leads per month for an industrial sanitation manufacturer.
His agency also presented a $42,000 personal injury case to an attorney and enabled a limousine company to grow their fleet to 36 different vehicles. Helping businesses achieve their marketing objectives and efficiently created successful campaigns is why Andrew created SoCal Digital Marketing.
The agency is dedicated to helping clients reach their goals by setting up a beautifully designed website and driving high-quality traffic to them for a cost-efficient marketing campaigns.
As part of their new video announcement, SoCal Digital Marketing is also happy to announce that they will be providing a complimentary website SEO audit and report for any business owner interested in optimizing their website.
About SoCal Digital Marketing
SoCal Digital Marketing is an online marketing and web design company offering full website services. The company can do it all from domain registration, social media ad campaigns, SEO and pay per click advertising.
To find out more about the SoCal Digital Marketing website SEO audit, call Andrew Guida at (949) 309-8845 or send him an email at aguida@socaldigitalmarketing.com. Check out their website at http://www.socaldigitalmarketing.com to learn more about the services they offer.
