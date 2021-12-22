NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frameable, a productivity software company creating remote-first digital experiences for groups and teams, today announced that it is offering free virtual events and meetups for up to 200 people to student, alumni and parent groups through mid-January 2022 on its Social hour virtual event platform. Social hour is a leading provider of engaging professional and personal virtual events built for social connection and quality face-to-face time.
In response to recent campus closures and increased restrictions for in-person events due to continued Covid concerns, Social hour is offering free use of its best-in-class platform for remote university events and activities. With Social hour, school event planners, students, alumni and parents can build a virtual event with their school colors and branding, custom room layouts and fun features such as photo booths and games as a replacement for any planned in-person events which are no longer possible or advised for safety reasons.
To get started with Social hour and launch your free university event, visit: https://socialhour.com/use-cases/school. With the 'Try for Free' option, meeting organizers can:
- Immediately launch an event and share the event link with up to 30 people
- Customize the event with colors, branding, rooms, etc.
Meeting organizers can then work with the Social hour team to finalize their event details and schedule their free event for up to 200 people.
"Social hour is already powering events for top schools,'' said Adam Riggs, CEO of Frameable. "Having studied and learned many of the unique event needs of the university community, we wanted to offer an alternative to the outright cancellation of important in-person events at this difficult time, especially during the holiday season. Though they cannot happen in-person, as virtual events they can still be fantastic for everyone involved and invited."
