NEW YORK, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Givsly, previously Lucky Forks, a for-purpose company that helps organizations find simple, turn key ways to create social good for their business community, is thrilled to announce its official launch nationwide with a new, comprehensive online platform. It allows busy professionals the chance to set aside meetings to raise money for their favorite nonprofit, fundamentally elevating the efficiency of which we create social change – no matter the cause.
Through the Givsly social impact platform, professionals can set aside up to an hour of meeting time a week, select nonprofits they care about, then share a profile. Within minutes, others can suggest new business meetings by donating to one's favorite cause. Once the meeting ends, the donation goes to the nonprofit of choice. It's a simple, yet impactful way for professionals to give back while doing business.
"We truly are redefining what it means to create meaningful social impact by connecting individuals passionate about making a difference and well equip to do so consistently," said Chad Hickey, Founder and CEO of Givsly. "We all have causes we care deeply about, yet professionals are busier than ever and have little time to think about how to make social impact. With Givsly, we're making it easier than ever to contribute while connecting relevant professionals to progress everyday business."
Givsly has a track record of simplifying impact, building trust and inspiring change through its historical work driving social impact events under Lucky Forks. Crucial to that success has been identifying the right partners to help move Givsly forward and step up during times of crisis, like the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Our immediate focus is on helping teachers at schools that have been closed due to the coronavirus," said Christopher Pearsall, Vice President, Brand & Communications for DonorsChoice, a Givsly partner. "When students are unable to attend school, the resources available will define their education, which means this pandemic threatens to widen educational inequity, and ultimately, we aim to shrink that gap."
While Givsly is a social impact platform at its core, it is also a lead generation platform for prospecting others for business. Although, rather than profits earned from meetings going directly to the lead generation company, with Givsly, the power is put back in the hands of the individual and the donation goes directly to the community.
"This is more than a financial donation," said Amy Armstrong, U.S. CEO of Initiative and Givsly user. "It's a start of an ongoing commitment to being open to different points of view while sharing the same passions whether it's around equality, ideas that matter, or creating a culture where talent and client's businesses thrive."
To learn more, register, and begin your own social impact initiatives, please visit www.givsly.com.
