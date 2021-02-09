SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- By utilizing the Social Intelligence Report, Accio's consumer reporting agency (CRA) clients will have the option to seamlessly and compliantly offer online data as part of their background screening packages. With an innovative suite of products and services, Accio Data has chosen to partner with Social Intelligence, the global leader in social media and online consumer reports for over 10 years.
"Social media has been emerging in pre-employment screening," says Accio Data Chief Operating Officer Cody Reeves. "The addition of Social Intelligence as a data provider gives our CRAs yet another tool they can use to better serve their customers."
Bianca Lager, President of Social Intelligence, adds: "We are thrilled to partner with a lead background screening platform provider in Accio Data. Many of our CRA partners are already integrated with Accio so this creates a simplified path for organizations to apply important public data compliantly gathered from online sources."
Screening for areas of risk like violence and intolerance is a vital part of the background check process as organizations across the globe formalize their online screening processes. The Social Intelligence solution has an unblemished record of helping organizations mitigate external risk and improve internal workplace conditions by screening for problematic business-related online behavior.
ABOUT ACCIO DATA
Accio Data's infinitely scalable platform allows CRAs to automate or augment the screening process from order entry all the way to results delivery and billing. Clients can log in, place orders, and retrieve results. 24/7/365. More than 2,000 powerful customization options provide configurability for multiple industries. For more information about Accio Enterprise, Accio CourtPro or to request a demo, visit http://www.acciodata.com or call (512) 858-9329 or email sales@acciodata.com.
ABOUT SOCIAL INTELLIGENCE
Social Intelligence provides scalable solutions for one time or continuous search and analysis of web and social data to find actionable employment insights and help companies leverage online data in their employment decisions. As leaders in social media screening, they are committed to providing companies with accurate, actionable insights to create healthier, more inclusive workplaces.
