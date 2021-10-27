NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The global social media platform market was worth $192.95 billion in 2019. With the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25% the market will reach $939.679 billion by 2026. As the social media environment grows, reaching and engaging audiences organically becomes increasingly challenging.
1) FACEBOOK GROUPS
CEO of Black Chateau, Desireé Duffy, says that Facebook's focus shift to groups made it easier to engage target audiences organically.
"Facebook recently shifted their focus to groups and made it easier to share within them," said Duffy. "Social media marketers can take advantage by posting to groups to get more organic traffic and engagement. Be sure to post in groups related to your topic. For example, we market books and therefore join and share in book-related Facebook groups."
2) DIVERSE FEED
According to Keri Lindenmuth, marketing manager at KDG, having a creative, up-to-date feed goes hand in hand with backlinking.
"Switch your feed up," says Lindenmuth. "Backlinks to your website are helpful, but that shouldn't be all. Post videos; add hashtags; share pictures of your team; tag other companies or media outlets; and get creative with graphics that announce sales, share testimonials, or celebrate holidays. "
3) VISUALLY ENGAGING CONTENT VIA CANVA
Stacy Jones, social media expert at Hollywood Branded, says that Canva is great for creating social media content.
"Our number one hack is Canva," says Jones. "It allows us to create amazing social media content for our agency and clients. With this, you can automatically resize content from a square design to one that is vertical or horizontal, which is great for creating organic material across your many social platforms."
Brands can explore the top social media agencies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.
