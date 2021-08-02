LOS ANGELES, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SocialClimbr (social media scheduler) announces the launch of Social Summit - 2021 www.social-summit.com
Social Summit is a free virtual 3-day event August 9th, 10th and 11th. The theme of the summit is "Promote What You Have NOW". 25 digital marketing and social media experts, including two influencers, cover current monetizing tactics that are working across the internet and on all social networks.
The speaker lineup includes:
Rachel S. Lee - Digital Marketing Expert
Jean Ginzburg - Best selling author of Win New Customers: How to Attract, Connect and Convert More Prospects into Customers in 60 Days Using Digital Marketing
Heidi Anspaugh - Top funnel and launch copywriter
Erica Filippo - Creator of From Italy With Love
Erin O'Neil - Publisher: Fishtail Publishing, storyteller and author of Gui Ren: Extraordinary Stories of Ordinary People
Kevin Foster - Financial Advisor to digital entrepreneurs
Dawn Morgan - Author of 52-Card Pick Up: How COVID Made Magic Disappear
Kaid Collins - Founder of Synergy Collaborations and HOPE.DEV
Lisa Robinette - Agency Owner and Social Media Strategist
Steve Bartetzko - Founder of The Hero's Journey
Judi Lewinson - Producer
Tabitha Patterson - Reiki Master and Aromatherapist
Andrew Bobchenok - Sales funnel expert and agency owner
Jon Orlando - Podcast host: Action Junkeez
Blue LoLan - Filmmaker and creative
Angie Ho Pang - Top Hong Kong SEO specialist
Scott Ryan - Publisher: Fayetteville Mafia Press. Author of The Last Days of Letterman, Moonlighting, an Oral History and Thirtysomething at Thirty
Mickie Kennedy - CEO of eReleases.com
Betty James - Pinterest marketing expert
Alexis Romero - TikTok influencer
Ashley Chauvin - Award-winning Amazon influencer
Deirdre Tshien - Author of The Traffic Formula: The Secret to Finding Raving Buyers for Your E-Commerce Business Without Spending Any Money on Ads!
Social Summit is hosted by Connie Woods (founder of SocialClimbr, Social Summit and The Affiliate Matchmaker) with co-hostess Deirdre Tshien (creator of The Viralocity Formula)
The topics covered during Social Summit include:
The A, B, C's of Clubhouse
Monetizing your Facebook group
Pinterest: The best kept SEO and branding secrets revealed
Becoming a TikTok influencer
How creators are making money NOW with Instagram
How to schedule a year's worth of social media posts in a weekend
Secrets to making money quickly and easily as an affiliate on social media
How to quickly write high converting social media posts and sales letters
Creating credibility and wealth with your podcast
E-commerce success without any ad spend
Content marketing that attracts your ideal client
How to create and nail your first online sales funnel in just 5 days even if you aren't a techie
Telling your story with authenticity to help your brand grow
Guerilla marketing tips and how to get featured in the media without a publicist
How digital marketers can easily qualify for a $50,000 line of credit
Attracting your ideal clients with your own superhero story
The psychology behind the sales funnel
Establishing a media presence, increasing sales and elevating your credibility with one simple, highly effective tool
Starting your very own affiliate program for your product or service
"Social Summit - Summer 2021 was curated with aspiring digital marketers and bootstrappers in mind" says Connie Woods, the summit's hostess. "Learning from the speakers during Social Summit can shave years off from the 'information gathering' phase that every aspiring digital marketer goes through. There really is no need to analyze new products or 'guru' techniques, when you can easily start to promote what you already have. We've all been where the new marketers are now and have put every effort into making our content easily digestible for newbies and advanced marketers alike".
All Summit registrants receive a free Content Marketing Journal.
