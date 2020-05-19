TROY, Mich., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Integration platform Socialgist announced a strategic partnership with Quora, enabling privacy-safe business insights from its expert audience for the first time ever via API. Quora is the leading knowledge sharing platform that enables people from all over the world to come together to share and learn across millions of common topics and interests.
Quora will now rely on Socialgist's infrastructure and services to deliver world-class data products surrounding the millions of public questions and answers that are only shared on Quora. The partnership ensures important insights are available to enterprise-level clients who seek to more thoroughly understand and engage with Quora's highly active community.
"Access to high quality content is a priority for our clients and is why connecting with Quora has been at the top of their wish list for some time. Now our customers will be able to tap into this excellent source of knowledge and uncover valuable insights around the topics they care most about, " said Jon Oelman, COO of Socialgist.
Founded in 2009, Quora has a large, engaged audience with over 300 million monthly visitors to the site. Additionally, millions of questions and answers are added to Quora every month. Prior to this partnership, Quora's data was not available in any form for 3rd party use, even though various companies have been interested in this data.
"The partnership with Socialgist furthers Quora's mission of sharing and growing the world's knowledge by enabling more people to access the knowledge on Quora and bring more awareness of Quora as the leading platform for sharing knowledge globally. This is the first time we've opened up access and we're excited to fulfill the demand from the marketing, research, finance, and analytics industries. This is a big milestone for Quora and we're excited to partner with Socialgist, the market leader in social data-as-a-service, on this strategic initiative," said Brendan Weitz, Head of Product Partnerships.
With millions of new answers added per week, these new enterprise-level offerings provide high level, real-time insights across verticals, like: B2B, Tech, SaaS, Finance, Education, Job and Careers.
About Socialgist
Socialgist is the link between the internet's conversations and the enterprise platforms helping brands understand what their audience is talking about. We work with 90% of the leading social media monitoring and analytics providers to bring them content in a reliable and compliant manner via integrations with our RESTful & streaming APIs. The enterprise tools that use Socialgist's platform gain access to data that can help their customers answer virtually any question. These questions address use cases like: brand intelligence, product development, crisis management, AI training, risk analysis, with emerging use cases every day.
