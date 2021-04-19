MILWAUKEE, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is pleased to offer a highly anticipated series of live online seminars to address key questions in the field of cancer immunotherapy, both comprehensively and in an easily accessible format. Targets for Cancer Immunotherapy: A Deep Dive is designed for basic, clinical and translational researchers in academia and industry, as well as members of the investment community.
Each of the eight seminars will feature leaders in the immuno-oncology field who are experts in a given subject area to provide an overview of the current scientific knowledge about an area of immunotherapy. An interactive Q&A session will follow the topic overview, providing participants with the opportunity to ask in-depth questions of the faculty as well as offering a forum for networking and initiation of collaborations with others working in a similar field. Registered attendees also receive access to on-demand seminar content.
"Many immunotherapy approaches have gained FDA approval in the last ten years; however, the majority of these approvals are for immune checkpoint inhibitors targeting the PD-(L)1 or CTLA-4 pathways," said SITC President Patrick Hwu, MD. "The field of immunotherapy encompasses numerous other therapeutic approaches, though many of these therapies have yet to be approved. These novel approaches are vastly different from one another and thus require unique scientific, translational and clinical considerations in order for the therapies to reach the clinic. The goal of this series is to arm researchers and clinicians with a greater biological understanding of emerging cancer immunotherapies so that they will be able to rationally design clinical trials for cancer immunotherapies, including combinations. Rationally designed clinical trials will ultimately lead to enhanced cancer patient outcomes and successful late-stage clinical trials."
Uniquely, this seminar series will focus on specific, highly scientific topics, including TGF-β in cancer immunotherapy; the TIGIT pathway; IL-2 variants for improved efficacy and reduced toxicity; targeting adenosine for cancer immunotherapy; macrophage biology for anti-tumor immunity; immune agonism with 4-1BB; deciphering T cell functional states and T cell selection for adoptive cell therapy.
Upon completion of the series, participants will be able to identify key scientific questions surrounding the development of a variety of immunotherapy therapies as well as describe the emerging answers to these questions.
