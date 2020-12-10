socionext_inc_logo.jpg

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Socionext Inc., a provider of integrated automotive SoC solutions, has introduced its new display controller SC1702 to meet the growing needs for high-resolution widescreen automotive displays. In addition to the existing SC1701 series, Socionext provides low-cost, optimal safety functions for meter clusters. This lineup of "smart" display controllers delivers scalable in-vehicle remote display systems that achieve high levels of safety.

The new SC1702 is capable of transferring data at rates of up to 12 Gbps using the latest APIX®3 technology. It is equipped with a newly developed Panel Interface Port (PIP) that supports the most advanced, high-resolution wide landscape format display such as 8K x 1K, which cannot be supported with conventional interfaces. In addition, the SC1702 was designed to conform to the latest encryption technology HDCP 2.3, making it possible to effectively utilize rich, 4K-resolution content for multi-displays and other uses in a vehicle.

View Smart Controllers SC1702 / SC1701 image

The use of automotive displays is rapidly expanding- in instrumentation and vehicle control operations including meters, climate controls and other dashboard indicators integrated into graphics. Additionally, Head-up displays (HUD) and e-Mirror displays are being added to many vehicles, resulting in a broader set of display requirements and options. These range from conventional small displays to larger-format, widescreens with some spanning across the entire dashboard.

Supporting these new technologies, the SC1702 can detect display abnormalities that were previously unobservable using current technology. In addition to conventional safety features, displays can recognize panel link loss, inconsistencies of CRC of pixel data and other behaviors at the source drivers and gate drivers, enhancing capabilities to meet further safety requirements.

New SC1701 Lineup Delivers Added Capabilities
 The SC1701BH5-300 is a new addition to the SC1701 lineup providing additional functions to existing meter systems. With the new device, safety features such as multi-window signature unit, picture freeze detection, and watchdog -- as well as 2D rendering capability of Deep Color (30 bpp) built-in graphics engine -- are now available at competitive prices.

SC1701 / 1702 Series Main Lineup and Specifications


SC1701BK3-100

SC1701BH5-100

SC1701BH5-300

(new)

SC1702AK3

(new)

Package – Pin

HS-BGA -319

EP-LQFP -216

EP-LQFP -216

HS-BGA -319

Size

23 mm x 23 mm

24 mm x 24 mm

24 mm x 24 mm

23 mm x 23 mm

Video Channels

2

1

1

2

Video Output Resolution

3840 x 2160

1920 x 1200

1920 x 1080

7680 x 1080

Video Output

Dual TCON,
 LVDS,
OpenLDI,
 mini-LVDS

TCON,
 LVDS,
OpenLDI,
mini-LVDS

TCON,
 LVDS,
OpenLDI

Dual TCON,
LVDS,
OpenLDI,
mini-LVDS,
PIP

Video-Link Input

2x6Gbps APIX3 Rx
with HDCP 1.4

2x3Gbps APIX3 Rx
with HDCP 1.4

-

2x6Gbps APIX3 Rx
with HDCP 2.3

Video Input

LVDS,
 OpenLDI

LVDS,
 OpenLDI

LVDS,
 OpenLDI

-

 

Samples of the SC1701BH5-300 are now available. Sample shipment of the SC1702AK3 will start in February 2021.

About Socionext America Inc.
Socionext America Inc. (SNA) is the US branch of Socionext Inc. headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The company is one of the world's leading fabless ASIC suppliers, specializing in a wide range of standard and customizable SoC solutions for automotive, consumer, and industrial markets. Socionext provides customers with quality semiconductor products based on extensive and differentiated IPs, proven design methodologies, and state-of-the-art implementation expertise, with full support.

For product information, visit our website, e-mail sna_inquiry@us.socionext.com or call 1-844-680-3453.

