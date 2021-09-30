SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The SC123x series RF CMOS Sensors from Socionext America has won the 2021 "Best of Sensors" Award in the Embedded Category, made by Questex's Sensors Converge, organizers of the annual Sensors Expo and Conference. The awards ceremony was held at the annual Sensors Converge event on September 23 at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center.
The awards are given to companies for their cutting-edge advancements and achievements propelling the sensors industry forward.
The smart SC123x radar sensors from Socionext incorporate multiple antennas integrated inside a single package and provide many benefits and capabilities not available with other kinds of sensors. For more details, read the press release on the nomination of the SC123X series All-in-One 24GHz FMCW (frequency-modulated continuous wave) Radar Sensors.
"Socionext is delighted to have been chosen as the recipient of this prestigious award," said Teruaki Hasegawa, Head of Socionext's IoT & Radar Sensing Business Unit. "Our RF sensor team strives for excellence by providing not only energy-efficient, feature-rich sensors but to design a wide range of capabilities into ultra-compact CMOS planar packages for ease of modern devices integration."
For more information about Socionext radar sensors, visit http://socionextus.com/radar
About Socionext America Inc.
Socionext America Inc. (SNA) is the US branch of Socionext Inc. headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The company is one of the world's leading fabless ASIC suppliers, specializing in a wide range of standard and customizable SoC solutions for automotive, consumer, and industrial markets. Socionext provides customers with quality semiconductor products based on extensive and differentiated IPs, proven design methodologies, and state-of-the-art implementation expertise, with full support.
For product information, visit SNA's website, e-mail sna_inquiry@us.socionext.com or call 1-844-680-3453. For company news and updates, connect with us on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/socionext-wins-2021-best-of-sensors-award-from-questex-sensors-converge-301388677.html
SOURCE Socionext America Inc.