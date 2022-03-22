LONDON, and SINGAPORE, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SoftIron Ltd., the leader in purpose-built and performance-optimized data center solutions, today announced that it has established SoftIron Singapore Pte Ltd, an additional wholly-owned subsidiary of SoftIron Limited, and has established a dedicated corporate facility located in Singapore city. The newest SoftIron office, located in the Central Business District (CBD) of Singapore will enable SoftIron to provide support for its regional customers in a high-growth region for the company. The new facility will also serve as an anchor point as the company explores plans to launch a dedicated supply chain tower facility to support its globally distributed manufacturing operations.
"Singapore has become a lightning rod of customer growth for SoftIron and as a globally distributed, locally embedded company, it's to our advantage to make a commitment in this region that can be leveraged as part of our overall strategy for company growth," said Jason Van der Schyff, Chief Operating Officer of SoftIron. "A substantial portion of our customers have operations in the ASEAN territory, one of the fastest-growing regions in the world for data infrastructure. The immediate need is to provide regional support for our local customer base in the short term. This will include solution architects, technical sales, and product development roles being sourced locally. The strategic position of Singapore provides SoftIron with an ideal location for the establishment of our supply chain tower to support our existing and future manufacturing facilities - especially as we add critical mass with new facilities coming online. We look forward to using Singapore to develop an asymmetric advantage in the countries in which we engage."
"Singapore has quickly become a point of strategic importance for SoftIron, with a growing number of our customers being located there, along with the technological leadership happening in the region as ASEAN nations drive toward digital transformation," said Phil Straw, CEO of SoftIron. "We are excited about the advantages that having a Singapore presence provides for SoftIron and look forward to leveraging Singapore for the skills and supply chains needed to promote long-term sovereign resilience both in Singapore and surrounding regions where SoftIron operates. As ASEAN countries continue the path of Industry 4.0 leadership, SoftIron will be there to help build transparency and resilience into the way IT products are developed and produced."
SoftIron operates from a number of geographically dispersed facilities, employing a mostly remote workforce to service its global customer base. SoftIron currently operates across the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, the Czech Republic, Australia, and New Zealand. SoftIron Limited, established in 2012, the group's parent company is headquartered in London.
About SoftIron®
SoftIron® is the world leader in task-specific appliances for scale-out data center solutions. Their superior, purpose-built hardware is designed, developed, and manufactured in-house. They are the only manufacturer to offer auditable provenance through the product lifecycle. SoftIron's HyperDrive® software-defined enterprise storage portfolio runs at wire-speed and is custom-designed to optimize Ceph. SoftIron simplifies the deployment of open source-based architectures by delivering an enterprise-class user experience yet free from software and hardware lock-in. For more information, visit http://www.SoftIron.com.
Media Inquiries:
Isaac Lopez
OmniScale Media
360-576-5475
Media Contact
Camaryn Berry, SoftIron, 1 6508876676, camaryn@softiron.com
SOURCE SoftIron