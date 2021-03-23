LONDON, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SoftIron Ltd., the leader in purpose-built and performance-optimized data center solutions, today announced the introduction of HyperSafe™, an offering set to provide world-class enterprise support services for Ceph, the leading open-source software-defined storage platform. SoftIron, known for its HyperDrive® software-defined storage portfolio (purpose-built to deliver optimal Ceph performance), will provide customers with robust and flexible service offerings tailored to their particular storage infrastructure needs at highly competitive pricing.
"Ceph's inherently flexible and scalable nature has made it an increasingly popular storage platform across the spectrum of industries grappling with the scaling demands of their data and its varying types," said Phil Straw, CEO of SoftIron. "As Ceph grows in popularity, there is a clear need for capable services to help organizations manage the powerful, but often complex nature of Ceph. From the outset, SoftIron has gone all-in on Ceph. We've built a portfolio of storage appliances that maximize its performance and utility from the source code on out, providing productization of Ceph to its fullest form. We are now offering our comprehensive expertise to help enterprises adopt and maximise Ceph at scale, for everything from edge deployments to cloud bursting and on-premises scaling."
"As the demand for Ceph continues to grow in enterprise environments, more vendors and support alternatives are a great addition to the ecosystem," said Sage Weil, founder and chief architect of Ceph. "Making Ceph support more available, across a wide range of scenarios, is a great thing for the community and only serves to improve the overall storage experience for end users."
Leveraging its status as the world's leader in Ceph productization, SoftIron's HyperSafe will entail a customer-centric approach that meets organizations and their infrastructure wherever it is. Services will include migration for those that want to leverage the performance optimizations available with SoftIron's broad HyperDrive line of storage appliances, as well as enterprise-class services for those who choose to run Ceph on their existing bare-metal infrastructure.
Options include:
SoftIron Ceph Support Takeover - Resuming services from a previously existing support vendor.
SoftIron HyperDrive Migration - Assisting in the migration from a legacy Ceph installation to SoftIron's HyperDrive appliances.
Emergency Assistance - Providing as-needed support for enterprises requiring experienced and capable Ceph engineers.
Transition to SoftIron Linux - Utilization of the only Linux distribution in the world tuned for Ceph performance.
"As Ceph's appeal continues to permeate industries, it's important for these organizations to be secure in the knowledge that they are working with experts who are as invested into Ceph as they are," said Andrew Moloney, Vice President of Strategy for SoftIron. "As a founding member of the Ceph Foundation, with thousands of hours of hands-on Ceph tuning and configuration optimization experience, organizations will be hard-pressed to find more compelling value for world-class Ceph support. With HyperSafe, SoftIron is providing assurances that organizations will be able to get the most of the utility that Ceph can offer their present circumstances, as well as strategy that looks to the future."
For more information about HyperSafe, please visit https://softiron.com/ceph-support-services/.
