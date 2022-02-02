LONDON, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SoftIron Ltd., the leader in purpose-built and performance-optimized data center solutions, today announced that it has partnered with SUSE to provide integration support for SoftIron's HyperDrive® storage appliances using HyperDrive Storage Plugin for SUSE Rancher. Located in the SUSE Rancher Apps & Marketplace, developers using SUSE Rancher, the enterprise Kubernetes management system, can integrate and manage SoftIron HyperDrive capabilities through the SUSE Rancher container management platform, providing the flexibility of Ceph's object, block, and file storage protocols in a single unified storage system.
SoftIron, known for its HyperDrive software-defined storage portfolio (purpose-built to deliver optimal Ceph performance), distinguishes itself by offering task-specific appliances that are optimized around their open source cores. HyperDrive appliances are uniquely engineered to maximize the operation of Ceph by eliminating I/O bottlenecks and hardware waste common in storage solutions that use commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware, and generic firmware and operating systems. SoftIron's approach optimizes component-level hardware design to the needs of the software at the source code level, coupled with a streamlined Linux operating system (SILinux) and custom firmware. Using this approach, SoftIron produces units purpose-built for maximum performance, eliminating hardware inefficiencies and creating powerful, flexible, and durable software-defined storage in a low-power form factor.
"Ceph provides fantastic flexibility to suit a wide variety of workload needs, but it has a reputation of being overly complex. We've engineered our Ceph-based HyperDrive storage to be a DevOps-friendly system," said Craig Chadwell, VP Product at SoftIron. "Through integration with container management tools like SUSE Rancher, we've abstracted away much of that complexity, while leaving the high level of control, scalability, efficiency, and transparency enterprises need. Whether a container needs access to object, block, or file storage-based systems, through the HyperDrive Storage Plugin for SUSE Rancher, they can consume data in whatever context is needed without requiring HyperDrive knowledge or skills, and without precluding them from using that same storage architecture for any other workloads not based in SUSE Rancher. SoftIron is excited to leverage our relationship with SUSE to help bring this level of flexibility to the SUSE Rancher ecosystem. We look forward to leaning in and growing HyperDrive's capabilities specific to Kubernetes."
David Landry, Director of Solutions Partners & Alliances at SUSE, said, "SUSE is pleased to have SoftIron as a partner and to have SoftIron's HyperDrive solutions available for deployment directly from the SUSE Rancher Apps and Marketplace. The work SoftIron has done to make their solution easily consumable via SUSE Rancher and their commitment to open source solutions will be appreciated by the community."
SoftIron creates the world's best appliances for highly efficient, scale-out data center solutions, delivering industry-leading performance on all critical metrics, including density, efficiency, capacity, speed, and heat emission. Performance breakthroughs are enabled through task-specific specialization; optimizing the performance of its operating software at a granular level and thus creating the ultimate productization of open source Ceph. SoftIron controls the entire design and build process, producing all its products within its own manufacturing facilities. As a result, SoftIron uniquely offers 'Secure Provenance', a transparent and auditable value chain.
The SoftIron HyperDrive family of storage appliances are available for POC and purchase today. SoftIron offers both traditional purchasing (CAPEX) and as-a-Service (OPEX) options. For more information, visit SoftIron's HyperDrive Storage page. https://softiron.com/storage/
SoftIron® is the world leader in task-specific appliances for scale-out data center solutions. Their superior, purpose-built hardware is designed, developed, and manufactured in-house. They are the only manufacturer to offer auditable provenance through the product lifecycle. SoftIron's HyperDrive® software-defined enterprise storage portfolio runs at wire-speed and is custom-designed to optimize Ceph. SoftIron simplifies the deployment of open source based architectures by delivering an enterprise class user experience yet free from software and hardware lock-in. For more information, visit http://www.SoftIron.com.
