DALLAS, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Softtek, today announced it has been named a Top 15 Sourcing Standout by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.
Softtek was among the leading providers in the "Booming 15" category for both the Americas region and Global market based on annual contract value (ACV) won over the last 12 months, according to the 1Q 2021 Global ISG Index™.
Now in its 74th consecutive quarter, the ISG Index™ provides an independent quarterly review of the latest sourcing industry data and trends. Each quarter it names the top 15 commercial providers in the Big 15 (revenues of more than $10 billion), Building 15 (revenues between $3 billion and $10 billion), Breakthrough 15 (revenues between $1 billion and $3 billion) and Booming 15 (revenues of less than $1 billion) categories in the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific regions. Each Top 15 category includes providers that compete in the traditional sourcing market, as well as those that compete in the as-a-service market, including IaaS and SaaS providers.
"We are proud to be included in ISG's report as a Top 15 Sourcing Standout, particularly in a time in which the global market and many clients in certain sectors were hard hit in 2020 due to the COVID19 pandemic," said Blanca Treviño, President & CEO of Softtek. "For many organizations digital transformation plans accelerated over the last year, and we have continued to dedicate our talent into helping our clients provide value through technology."
Over the past 12 months, Softtek has assisted numerous organizations in their ability to react, recover and grow their businesses, amidst the COVID-19 crisis. This includes providing tools to enable or strengthen digital capabilities for some of the Fortune 500 and Fortune 100 customers in industries most greatly impacted, such as Travel & Logistics and Restaurants & Hospitality.
"The ISG Index™ is recognized as the authoritative source for marketplace intelligence on the global technology and business services industry," said Paul Reynolds, chief research officer of ISG. "Softtek continues to establish itself as a leading and growing player in the global market for managed services, based on its volume of business in relation to other industry providers."
About ISG
ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit http://www.isg-one.com.
About Softtek
Founded in 1982, Softtek is a global company and the largest provider of IT services from Latin America. With a broad portfolio of business-transforming products and solutions, Softtek helps Global 2000 organizations evolve their digital capabilities constantly and seamlessly, from ideation and development to execution. Learn how Softtek creates value through technology at http://www.softtek.com and connect with @Softtek in social media.
Media Contact
Karen Liedl, Softtek, +1 763-291-1464, karen.liedl@softtek.com
SOURCE Softtek