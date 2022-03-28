Global provider of digital solutions is recognized for its programs promoting a culture of health and well-being in 2021
DALLAS, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Softtek, a global company dedicated to helping organizations evolve through digital technology, announced today it has been selected by Cigna, as a recipient of its annual Cigna Well-Being Award, for demonstrating a strong commitment to improving the health and well-being of its employees, through a workplace wellness program in 2021.
Responding to the global COVID-19 pandemic, Softtek embraced technology to help perform daily activities 100% virtually and maintain well-being a top-of-mind priority for its 15,000 employees worldwide. From objectives related to integration, nutrition, sports, health and mindfulness, the company organized several initiatives to help Softtekians stay engaged and feel connected at a distance. These included online game nights, providing healthy recipes and at-home exercise, and "mindful minutes." Additionally, Softtek created a morning "TV" program to share updated information about COVID, as well as feature live interviews with upper management and Softtekians, to understand how they were coping with the lockdown from their respective countries and circumstances.
"Working from home during the pandemic has required patience, creativity, and persistence," said Fernando Jaramillo, People leader for Softtek in the US. "At Softtek we are very mindful of the significant role employee well-being plays in our success and that a healthy and happy workforce helps us to do what we do best – create value through technology for our clients, our people and shareholders."
While poor health takes a toll on workers, it is also a burden to employers. A national Resilience Study from Cigna found that two-thirds of full-time employees are at risk of not being able to overcome challenges, which can result in lower job satisfaction, lower performance and higher turnover. Employers can help build resilience in their workforce by emphasizing holistic health management and offering tools and resources including wellness programs. "Cigna is a leader in improving employee health, and we are honored to recognize good partners like Softtek who share our commitment to workplace wellness. Creating a healthy work environment is a rising focus and many employers are seeing lower health care costs as a result of wellness initiatives."
Cigna Well-Being Award applicants are evaluated based on the core components of their well-being program, including leadership engagement, company culture, strategy and goals, implementation, and employee engagement. All applications are scored and reviewed by a panel of Cigna health promotion experts.
