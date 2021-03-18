TORONTO, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marketcircle announced today that Daylite, their Mac CRM that powers small business do big things, has been recognized as a FrontRunner by Software Advice in the category of Top CRM Software. The yearly FrontRunners guide is designed to help small businesses evaluate which software tools are right for them. This is the fifth time that Daylite has placed as a FrontRunner.
Daylite ranks in the CRM software category with a customer rating of 4.57 out of 5. In a 5-star review by a loyal customer said, "Daylite provides a wide CRM feature set and integrates aspects of project and time management. For small business operators that is really useful. What is particularly useful to me, is that it integrates so well with Mail - so many leads & communications come or go via email. Being able to link Contacts, Companies, Opportunities, Projects, Appointments - and capturing that connectivity in my CRM is really useful. Having worked with a Salesforce implementation where capturing email traffic and info was never as comprehensive - Daylite is a pleasure to use."
FrontRunners is published on Software Advice, the leading online service for businesses navigating the software selection process. FrontRunners evaluates verified end-user reviews and product data, positioning the top scoring products are based on Usability and Customer Satisfaction ratings for small businesses. FrontRunners then plots the top 25 products in a quadrant format, and Daylite is one of them.
About Daylite
Daylite is a powerful Mac & iOS CRM (Customer Relationship Management) that helps teams manage more clients, close more deals, and complete more projects. Designed for small businesses on Macs, Daylite supports many built-in Apple features such as Apple Mail, Caller ID, Siri, Notification Centre, and more.
For over 20 years Daylite has been helping people grow their business. For more information about Daylite, visit https://www.marketcircle.com/.
About Software Advice
Software Advice® helps businesses navigate the software buying journey. Industry-specific advisors guide people through the selection process and provide personalized software recommendations. Founded in 2005, Software Advice has helped more than 750,000 businesses find the right software for their specific needs through 1-on-1 advice, objective research and actionable insights. Software Advice also features over 770,000 verified user reviews to ensure people feel confident in their technology decisions. Visit https://www.softwareadvice.com/ for more details.
