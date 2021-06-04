NEW YORK, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The software as a service (SaaS) market is poised to grow by USD 99.99 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.
The report on the software as a service (SaaS) market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the augmenting use of mobile apps and the rising adoption of the cloud among SMEs.
The software as a service (SaaS) market analysis includes deployment and geography. This study identifies the rising need for API connections as one of the prime reasons driving the software as a service (SaaS) market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The software as a service (SaaS) market covers the following areas:
Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Sizing
Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Forecast
Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Accenture Plc
- Adobe Inc.
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- Salesforce.com Inc.
- SAP SE
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- Public cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Private cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Hybrid cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
