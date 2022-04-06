NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global software as a service (SaaS) market size is expected to increase by USD 99.99 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 11.71% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. The report offers accurate predictions of the market size, current and future market scenarios, and YOY growth rates through 2025.
The global software as a service (SaaS) market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous players. The vendors in the market are adopting various growth strategies such as new product launches and M&As to remain competitive in the market. For instance, In December 2019, Amazon.com Inc. partnered with Verizon Communications Inc. to deliver 5G edge cloud computing.
Technavio identifies Accenture Plc, Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., and SAP SE as some of the major market participants.
The augmenting use of mobile apps, rising need for API connections, and rise in adoption of cloud among SMEs will offer immense growth opportunities. However, issues associated with system integration, concerns about data security, and increasing acceptance of PaaS will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Software as a Service (SaaS) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Software as a Service (SaaS) Market is segmented as below:
- Deployment
- Public Cloud
- Private Cloud
- Hybrid Cloud
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
The public cloud segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. Factors such as cost-effectiveness, elasticity, and scalability are driving the growth of the segment. The segment will continue to offer several growth opportunities to market players over the forecast period.
By geography, North America will present significant growth opportunities for market players. The region currently holds 52% of the global market share. The availability of technologically advanced infrastructure and the presence of a large number of cloud service providers are driving the growth of the SaaS market in North America. The US is the key market for software as a service (SaaS) in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the South American, MEA and APAC regions.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our software as a service (SaaS) market report covers the following areas:
- Software as a Service (SaaS) Market size
- Software as a Service (SaaS) Market trends
- Software as a Service (SaaS) Market industry analysis
Software as a Service (SaaS) Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the software as a service (SaaS) market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the software as a service (SaaS) market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Software as a Service (SaaS) Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist software as a service (SaaS) market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the software as a service (SaaS) market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the software as a service (SaaS) market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of software as a service (SaaS) market vendors
Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 99.99 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
11.71
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 52%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, Germany, Japan, China, and India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Accenture Plc, Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., and SAP SE
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
