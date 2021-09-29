LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Software Finder, a premium software consultancy platform which has helped thousands of businesses find the right software has expanded into three more categories. With the healthcare sector under their belt, the company has ventured into Human Resources (HR) software, Marketing Automation Software and Software Development services.
Established in 2019, Software Finder has made significant strides in the IT industry to help promote improved business processes. Their first undertaking was the healthcare IT sector with a major focus on electronic health records. As the company has secured its footing in the medtech industry, a natural progression was inevitable for the company into other categories.
"I am excited that Software Finder is expanding into the HR, Marketing & Sales Automation and Software Development categories" says CEO Adnan Malik. "With a hard working & diligent team, we have been able to achieve so much in such short amount of time! I look forward to the future and building further upon our robust customer experience and customizing software needs for buyers".
HR, Marketing Automation and Software Development services are each unique categories in their own right. The company is looking to expand into Manufacturing Software and Construction Software in the near future. As Malik puts it, "it's only the beginning and we want to foster strong relationships with our customers to last a lifetime".
About Software Finder
Software Finder is a B2B software directory that connects software buyers and vendors. Its network includes 3000 + product listings, more than 100,000 real user reviews, and 100 buying consultants that help businesses in their buying journey.
