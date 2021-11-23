LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Software Finder, a cutting-edge software review platform, has officially announced that they have surpassed a 100,000 user-generated software reviews and ratings on their website. Since its inception in 2019, Software Finder has proved to be a gamechanger in its industry by providing trustworthy reviews to a variety of businesses.
Software Finder began by making exceptional strides in the healthcare IT sector with a major focus on electronic health records (EHRs) and small to medium practices that need medical software. As the company secured its footing in the healthcare industry, they naturally progressed into other categories like Human Resources, Marketing Automation and Software Development services. Today, thousands of businesses depend on Software Finder's extensive directory of services and software to meet their needs.
"In today's environment, people not only want honesty but they want to "see to believe" for you to earn their trust." says Adnan Mailk, Co-Founder and CEO of Software Finder. "We have worked hard to create the credibility that has become synonymous with the name "Software Finder" and we give serious consideration to all our users to determine what makes the cut on our platform."
Adnan Malik continues, "Whether it's B2B products or consumer products, Software Finder has put an emphasis on enhancing the voice of the customer so that everyone can obtain the same great user-experience across the board when using the software listed on our website." It's this level of attention to detail the company continues to put in all aspects of the business that has led them to exceed 100,000 peer reviews today.
Software Finder's milestone of 100,000 reviews is just a few of the many feats it has accomplished in a short two-year span and at the pace it's accelerating, it looks like the company will achieve much more in 2022 alone. The company continues to be the leading platform for software buyers as it helps entrepreneurs make critical technology decisions for their businesses.
About Software Finder
Software Finder is a B2B software directory that connects software buyers and vendors. Its network includes 3000 + product listings, more than 100,000 real user reviews, and 100 buying consultants that help businesses in their buying journey.
Shanza Anwar, Software Finder, shanza.anwar@softwarefinder.com
