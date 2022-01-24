LOS ANGELES, Jan.24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Software Finder is a business that helps an array of businesses make more informed decisions when purchasing software. The company has recently revealed the findings from their latest survey on EHR-EMR end user experience. The study unveiled that majority of the participants (doctors and practice managers) are frustrated and unhappy with their current EHR and believe drastic changes need to be made to improve usability.
The study uncovered that 80% of EHR-EMR users were dissatisfied with their current EHRs in a number of facets including patient and decision support, administrative processes and communication with patient and staff as well as electronic connectivity. This signifies an opportunity for electronic health record vendors to tap into the needs of practitioners and healthcare providers.
Even after several years, the numbers continue to remain about the same, as Mayo Clinic Proceedings previously found, that out of the 84.5% of EHR users, the majority remain unhappy with the time spent on clerical tasks.
In addition, there is a great need for enhanced telemedicine features, as the current state with the pandemic highs and lows continues to be ambiguous. "Even though the pandemic is thankfully, slowly becoming a thing of the past, it isn't completely over yet and as such, practitioners continue to demand more advanced telehealth features that provides the comfort of one's own secure space while receiving quality healthcare virtually" says CEO Adnan Malik.
It is clear that although EHRs continue to become more efficient and user-friendly, they still have a long way to go.
Survey Methodology
Software Finder surveyed 1400 practitioners within the U.S. between October & November 2021. Additional questions were asked prior to the survey in order to screen genuine candidates and narrow down to 1200 relevant respondents.
