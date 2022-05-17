NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the software testing services market in ANZ (Australia and New Zealand) as a part of the global IT consulting and other services market. The software testing services market in ANZ research report provides valuable insights on the post-COVID-19 impact on the market, which will help companies evaluate their business approaches.
Software Testing Services Market in ANZ: Key Drivers, Trends, and Challenges
- The need for cost reduction and faster time-to-market is driving the software testing services market growth in ANZ.
- The evolution of software testing labs is driving the software testing services market growth in ANZ.
- The availability of open-source and free testing tools is a hindrance to the software testing services market growth in ANZ.
View market report outlook to learn more about factors influencing the market.
Vendor Insights
The report identifies the following as the dominant vendors in the market:
- Accenture Plc
- Atos SE
- Capgemini SE
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.
- DXC Technology Co.
- HCL Technologies Ltd.
- Infosys Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
- Wipro Ltd.
Product Insights and News
The software testing services market in ANZ forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. For Instance, Atos SE, a leading vendor, provides hi-tech transactional services, unified communications, big data, cloud, and cybersecurity services. Accenture Plc, one of the dominant players in the market, offers quality engineering services that provide an analytics-driven approach to software and application quality for success in the digital world.
Learn more about the vendors in the market as you download your sample copy
Product Segmentation
The application testing segment will be the largest contributor to the software testing services market in ANZ during the forecast period. Factors such as the increase in e-commerce spending, increased adoption of smartphones, a rise in preference for smartphone-based applications being used in daily lives, and the development of smartphone-based applications for the banking sector are expected to primarily drive the application testing segment of the market in focus during the forecast period.
Download your sample copy and know more about other product segmentations
Software Testing Services Market Scope in ANZ
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.16%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 1.61 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
12.72
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Accenture Plc, Atos SE, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., DXC Technology Co., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Wipro Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Get your report sample copy to unlock scope and parent market analysis insights
Software Testing Services Market in ANZ: Value Chain Analysis
The software testing services market in ANZ report offers extensive information on the value chain analysis for the software testing services market in ANZ, which can be used by vendors to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The value chain of the global IT consulting and other services market is divided into the following:
- Inputs
- Support activities
- Marketing and sales
- Operations
- Service
- Innovation
Software Testing Services Market in ANZ: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of software testing services market vendors in ANZ
- Detailed information on factors that will drive software testing services market growth in ANZ during the next five years
- Precise estimation of the software testing services market size in ANZ and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the software testing services industry in ANZ
