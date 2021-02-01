TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SoftwareReviews, a division of world-class IT research and consulting firm Info-Tech Research Group, has published its 2021 Enterprise Mobile Management Data Quadrant Awards, naming three vendors as Gold Medalists. According to feedback provided by their end users via SoftwareReviews' comprehensive online survey, the following vendors are leaders in this market category. Vendors were rated on their product features, vendor capabilities, and the relationship with their software partner:
- Jamf Pro
- Cisco Meraki
- Microsoft Intune
What makes the SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant different? This isn't your standard review process. We include aggregated emotional response ratings in the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, and strategy and innovation to create a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the vendor and its product – all from the software users' point of view. We call this insight the Net Emotional Footprint.
"This data confirms that IT departments want tools that simplify the IT administrator experience," says Ken Weston, senior research analyst, Info-Tech Research Group. "There still is a place for feature-rich EMM products – but most small- and medium-sized enterprises don't need that complexity. Those IT departments report over and over again that they are happier with simpler tools that focus on the IT experience."
Jamf Pro, with a Net Emotional Footprint of +92, scored top product in exceeding user expectations in end user experience, IT experience, mobile device management and security, and business value created. Cisco Meraki, with a Net Emotional Footprint of +88, excelled in location services and reporting. Microsoft Intune, with a Net Emotional Footprint of +83, ranked strongly in many categories, particularly end user experience.
About SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards and Software Reports:
SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards recognize outstanding vendors in the technology marketplace as evaluated by their users annually. Top vendors in a software category are eligible to receive Data Quadrant Gold Medals, provided their net-promoter scores meet the threshold for sufficiently high user satisfaction across four areas of evaluation: vendor capabilities, product features, likeliness to recommend, and vendor experience. In-depth product evaluation reports are available at https://www.softwarereviews.com.
About SoftwareReviews:
SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, a world-class IT research and consulting firm established in 1997. Backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience. SoftwareReviews is a leading source of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and client-vendor relationships. By collecting real data from IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces the most detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.
