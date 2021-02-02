TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SoftwareReviews, a division of world-class IT research and consulting firm Info-Tech Research Group, has published its 2021 IT Service Management Data Quadrant Awards, naming five vendors as Gold Medalists. The following vendors are leaders according to the feedback provided by their end users via SoftwareReviews' comprehensive online survey. Vendors were rated on their product features, vendor capabilities, and the relationship with their software partner:
- TeamDynamix IT Service Management
- Cherwell Service Management
- SysAid
- IBM Control Desk
- C2 ATOM
What makes the SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant different? This isn't your standard review process. We include aggregated emotional response ratings in the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, and strategy and innovation to create a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the vendor and its product – all from the software users' point of view. We call this insight the Net Emotional Footprint.
"IT Service Management solutions streamline service delivery within IT departments. They are crucial for infrastructure and operations, for seamless service delivery, and for improving business value," said Mahmoud Rahim, research analyst, Info-Tech Research Group. "ITSM software supports service desk processes such as incident and problem management, request fulfillment, and knowledge management. Our Data Quadrant reveals that several vendors competing for market leadership by providing more features and capabilities, and offering top-notch customer service."
TeamDynamix IT Service Management, with a Net Emotional Footprint of +85, scored top product in vendor support and integrated knowledge management. Cherwell Service Management, with a Net Emotional Footprint of +83, was ranked highly for ease of IT administration, ease of customization, and breadth of features. SysAid, with a Net Emotional Footprint of +84, performed well on vendor support and ease of implementation. IBM Control Desk, with a Net Emotional Footprint of +83, excelled in business application integration and integration with IT tools. C2 ATOM, with a Net Emotional Footprint of +82, was recognized for product strategy and rate of improvement, as well as availability and quality of training.
In general, IT Service Management software users were most satisfied with technician administration – and were most dissatisfied with product strategy and rate of improvement.
About SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards and Software Reports:
SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards recognize outstanding vendors in the technology marketplace as evaluated by their users annually. Top vendors in a software category are eligible to receive Data Quadrant Gold Medals, provided their net-promoter scores meet the threshold for sufficiently high user satisfaction across four areas of evaluation: vendor capabilities, product features, likeliness to recommend, and vendor experience. In-depth product evaluation reports are available at https://www.softwarereviews.com.
About SoftwareReviews:
SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, a world-class IT research and consulting firm established in 1997. Backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience, SoftwareReviews is a leading source of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and client-vendor relationships. By collecting real data from IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces the most detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.
