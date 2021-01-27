TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SoftwareReviews, a division of world-class IT research and consulting firm Info-Tech Research Group, has published its 2021 Next Generation Firewall Data Quadrant Awards, naming four vendors as Gold Medalists. The following vendors are leaders according to the feedback provided by their end users via SoftwareReviews' comprehensive online survey. Vendors were rated on their product features, vendor capabilities, and the relationship with their software partner:
- Fortinet FortiGate Next Generation Firewall
- Forcepoint Next Generation Firewall
- CISCO Firewall Series
- Sophos XG Firewall
What makes the SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant different? This isn't your standard review process. We include aggregated emotional response ratings in the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, and strategy and innovation to create a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the vendor and its product – all from the software users' point of view. We call this insight the Net Emotional Footprint.
Fortinet FortiGate Next Generation Firewall, with a Net Emotional Footprint of +86, scored top product in several categories, including exceeding user expectations, deep packet inspection, web content filtering, and usability and intuitiveness. Forcepoint Next Generation Firewall, with a Net Emotional Footprint of +88, was ranked highly for off-premise cloud firewalls and virtual private network. CISCO Firewall Series, with a Net Emotional Footprint of +83, performed well on business value created and virtual private network. Sophos XG Firewall, with a Net Emotional Footprint of +79, excelled in vendor support and expected data control.
In general, Next Generation Firewall software users were most satisfied with deep packet inspection and web content filtering – and were most dissatisfied with the availability and quality of training.
About SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards and Software Reports:
SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards recognize outstanding vendors in the technology marketplace as evaluated by their users annually. Top vendors in a software category are eligible to receive Data Quadrant Gold Medals, provided their net-promoter scores meet the threshold for sufficiently high user satisfaction across four areas of evaluation: vendor capabilities, product features, likeliness to recommend, and vendor experience. In-depth product evaluation reports are available at https://www.softwarereviews.com.
About SoftwareReviews:
SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, a world-class IT research and consulting firm established in 1997. Backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience, SoftwareReviews is a leading source of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and client-vendor relationships. By collecting real data from IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces the most detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.
