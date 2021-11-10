TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group, has published its 2021 Password Management Software Data Quadrant Awards, naming four vendors as gold medalists. The following vendors are winners according to the feedback provided by their end-users via SoftwareReviews' comprehensive online survey:
- Bitwarden Password Manager
- PassCamp
- NordPass
- Keeper
Vendors are rated on product features, vendor capabilities, and the relationship with their software partner.
What makes the SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant different?
The study involves gathering intelligence on user satisfaction with both product features and the experience with the vendor. Aggregated emotional response ratings are included in the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, and strategy and innovation to create a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the vendor and its product – all from the software users' point of view. SoftwareReviews calls this insight the Net Emotional Footprint.
With a Net Emotional Footprint of +93, Bitwarden Password Management ranked strongly for providing effortless access from multiple devices. PassCamp received a Net Emotional Footprint of +94 and exceeded user expectations by delivering excellent password management. NordPass received a Net Emotional Footprint of +93 by providing a policy engine that includes standard and customizable security policies and the ability to enforce the policies. Keeper received a Net Emotional Footprint of +89 for having strong multifactor authentication (MFA).
Password Management software users were most satisfied with the vendor's ability to manage credentials with secure retrieval functionalities. However, users would be happy to see more effort towards product strategy and rate of improvements.
About SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards and Software Reports:
SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards recognize outstanding vendors in the technology marketplace as evaluated by their users annually. Top vendors in a software category are eligible to receive Data Quadrant Gold Medals, provided their net-promoter scores meet the threshold for sufficiently high user satisfaction across four areas of evaluation: vendor capabilities, product features, likeliness to recommend, and vendor experience.
About SoftwareReviews:
SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, an IT research and advisory firm established in 1997. Backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience, SoftwareReviews is a leading source of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and client-vendor relationships. By collecting real data from IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.
