HERNDON, Va., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SoGoSurvey, an online survey software provider, today announced that it has earned a 2021 Top Rated Award from TrustRadius.
With a trScore of 8.7 out of 10, SoGoSurvey is recognized by the TrustRadius community as a valuable player in the customer experience management software category.
"We're honored by the recognition, and proud to be receiving such positive feedback," said SoGoSurvey VP of Success Melissa Krut. "Just as our users seek answers to grow their businesses and improve understanding, feedback drives our own innovation and success. Without real, meaningful feedback, we'd all be making decisions in the dark."
"SoGoSurvey has earned a Top Rated Customer Experience Management Software award based entirely on feedback from their customers," said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "SoGoSurvey customers on TrustRadius highlight its ease of use, flexible design options, and strong customer service."
Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become the industry standard for unbiased recognition of B2B technology products. Measured exclusively on customer feedback, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have never been influenced by analyst opinion or status as a TrustRadius customer. Here is a detailed criteria breakdown on the methodology and scoring that TrustRadius uses to determine TopRated winners.
Hear from verified users on how much they value SoGoSurvey:
"We used SoGoSurvey to conduct a recent market survey on the effects of COVID-19 on the commercial real estate market in St. Louis, Missouri. I looked at several other survey options out there, but the ease of use and the ability to instantly print out reports in Excel or PowerPoint made SoGoSurvey an easy decision. I have no experience conducting surveys, but SoGoSurvey's platform was super user friendly and I was able to put together a survey with conditional logic within only a half-hour or so of playing around with it. It was also great that I could brand the survey—this helped keep our professional image and was great for marketing. It was very simple to share the survey and distribute it to all social media platforms. We created a custom link to share with our contacts. We immediately started getting results. Overall, the survey was a huge success and this is totally due to SoGoSurvey. As soon as we need to conduct another survey, we will be back using their platform. I can't recommend it enough!" — Garen Lafser, President, Salient Realty Group
At SoGoSurvey, we're proud to create products that inspire such gracious feedback in our user community. Thank you for supporting our work, and for sharing your feedback on TrustRadius.
Looking to share your own feedback? Please leave a review here.
About SoGoSurvey: Founded in 2013 and headquartered in the Washington DC Metropolitan Area, SoGoSurvey is an award-winning provider of online survey software. Organizations like Uber, Walmart, UNICEF, and Citibank as well as hospital systems, financial services companies, governments, and educational institutions use SoGoSurvey to gather business intelligence.
About TrustRadius: TrustRadius helps technology buyers make better decisions and helps vendors tell their unique story, improve conversion, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Each month over 1 million B2B technology buyers, over 50% from large enterprises, use verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.
Media Contact
Melissa Krut, SoGoSurvey, +1 7035429624, mkrut@sogosurvey.com
SOURCE SoGoSurvey