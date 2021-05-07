HERNDON, Va., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enterprise online survey provider SoGoSurvey today rolled out its latest release, featuring enhancements that allow users to more easily integrate data and simplify survey distribution through Salesforce.
"With this release, enterprises can push and pull data with ease from Salesforce," said SoGoSurvey Chief Revenue Officer Haris Azmi. "And with the simplicity of point-and-click functionality, this is probably one of the easiest-to-use enterprise applications on the market."
For many years, SoGoSurvey and Salesforce have worked together to provide native integration to make data collection as easy as possible for businesses of all sizes. SoGoSurvey's latest release expands and enhances options for integrating Salesforce data with SoGoSurvey's award-winning software.
With SoGoSurvey 26.0, users can more easily incorporate Salesforce data into surveys, automatically push surveys when support cases are closed within Salesforce, and much more. SoGoSurvey's point-and-click functionality makes it easy to leverage Salesforce data without the need for any programming or coding. SoGoSurvey's native integration with Salesforce means that companies have access to more business data, and that translates into better decision making and improved sales.
SoGoSurvey has continued to make data analytics a core function of its business, helping companies across multiple industries boost the customer experience and improve the bottom line. With this enhanced integration with Salesforce, SoGoSurvey has given companies a powerful tool to better organize and analyze customer and employee data.
SoGoSurvey invites business leaders to explore the new release by attending live guided tours.
About SoGoSurvey: Founded in 2013 and headquartered in the Washington DC Metropolitan Area, SoGoSurvey is an award-winning provider of online survey software. Organizations like Uber, Walmart, UNICEF, and Citibank as well as hospital systems, financial services companies, governments, and educational institutions use SoGoSurvey to gather business intelligence.
