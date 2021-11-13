HERNDON, Va., Nov. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enterprise online survey provider SoGoSurvey today rolled out its latest release, SoGoSurvey 28.0, featuring enhancements that allow users more flexibility in collecting critical feedback to inform customer experience, employee experience, and research needs.
"From expanded reporting controls to more streamlined workflows, this release brings to life so much of the feedback we've heard from our clients," said Senior Account Manager Mary McCormack.
The new release will give companies increased flexibility and options to gather and analyze data for a wide variety of business purposes — from enhancing customer experience to improving employee engagement.
The new release includes enhancements that allow companies to better understand the "big picture" of the customer experience (CX) through a deeper look at CX trends across past events as well as future predictive analysis. The predictive analysis functionality is a powerful tool that will allow companies to better analyze the impact of business decisions and see emerging trends and behavior patterns well in advance.
"It's exciting to be moving forward in the area of predictive analysis," shared VP of Success Melissa Krut. "Over time we've focused our analytical power on drilling down on past experience, but today we're setting our sights on improving future experiences, too."
SoGoSurvey 28.0 also includes other enhancements to help businesses and organizations get the information they need, when they need it, including expanded SMS distribution across countries and through APIs, making it even easier to distribute more surveys to an expanded pool of participants.
The new release also helps users foster efficiency and transparency with a new feature allowing participants to "sign on the dotted line" and grant permissions through virtual consent. Users can also streamline their workflows by more easily pushing survey responses to tools such as Salesforce or SoGoConnect. In addition, enhancements to SoGoSurvey's popular Omni Report brings expanded options in scoring, sorting, report-level segmentation, and exporting to deliver more actionable, easy-to-read results to key stakeholders.
SoGoSurvey invites business leaders to explore the new release by attending live guided tours.
About SoGoSurvey
Founded in 2013 and headquartered in the Washington DC Metropolitan Area, SoGoSurvey is an award-winning provider of online survey software. Organizations like Uber, Walmart, UNICEF, and Citibank as well as hospital systems, financial services companies, governments, and educational institutions use SoGoSurvey to gather business intelligence.
Media Contact
Melissa Krut, SoGoSurvey, +1 7035429624, mkrut@sogosurvey.com
SOURCE SoGoSurvey