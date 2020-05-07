OTTAWA, Ontario, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Solace, the market innovator in Event Streaming and Management Solutions, today announced that Denis King, the company's COO, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and Board Director, replacing Les Rechan who is transitioning out of Solace and into an executive role with a public company.
"I am very excited to see Denis King take on the CEO role," said Rechan. "We have had the opportunity to work together over the last two and a half years, and I am extremely impressed with his passion for innovation, drive and commitment to customers. As COO, Denis was the driver of our transformation from a provider of data movement for low latency applications to a provider of a complete event streaming and management platform enabling enterprises to digitally transform their businesses, whether on-premises or in the public/private cloud."
"Denis is a well-known and respected executive in this sector who I've had the privilege of working with for over four years," said Tom Manley, Chairman of the Board of Solace and Senior Principal of Bridge Growth Partners. "Denis has had an impressive list of roles and accomplishments in his career at Solace. He was one of the first development engineers and was the company's first sales engineer, which led to him becoming the COO. He has established many of the key customer relationships and strategic partnerships we currently enjoy today. At this time, I would also like to thank Les for his leadership and support of our customers, partners, employees and communities during his tenure as Solace CEO."
"Since joining Solace 15 years ago, I have been committed to delivering the best possible technology and service to our customers. I believe that with our PubSub+ Platform we can meet the modern event streaming and management requirements enterprises have in their digital transformation. I am truly honored to have earned the trust and support of the Board of Directors, Les, and the Leadership Team to take on this new challenge as CEO," said King.
Under Mr. King's leadership, Solace will continue to pursue its vision of enabling organizations with an event streaming and management platform so they can deliver better customer service, more efficient operations, and improved agility.
About Denis King
Mr. King was Solace's first systems engineer and, in a variety of roles, has been instrumental in helping the company and its customers achieve success as Solace's business has grown beyond capital markets and telecommunications to serve increasingly diverse markets and use cases. In particular, he has worked closely with customers to identify and meet their needs as they architect and implement increasingly sophisticated systems that meet the data movement requirements of trends like big data, cloud migration, digital transformation and the Internet of Things.
Before joining Solace, Mr. King worked for IBM, Newbridge Networks and Alcatel, and earned a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of New Brunswick.
About Solace
Solace helps large enterprises become modern and real-time by giving them everything they need to make their business operations and customer interactions event-driven. With PubSub+, the market's first and only event management platform, the company provides a comprehensive way to create, document, discover and stream events from where they are produced to where they need to be consumed – securely, reliably, quickly, and guaranteed.
