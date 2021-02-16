CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ocean Tomo Transactions, LLC will auction technology related to a manufacturing method for high performance solar cells through the Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ Market. Auction lot 134, provides a method of energy collection using a set of collecting manifolds or surfaces such as solar cells immersed into a refracting matrix. The combination of the surfaces and matrix into a module forms the system. The system uses a coiled configuration placed inside a refractive medium within its housing to maximize the surface area used for sunlight absorption and thereby increasing the efficiency of the solar cell. Further, placing the absorption surface in a refractive medium would decrease reflection of light thus increasing sunlight absorption which ultimately results in more power generation. According to the inventor, this technology provides "a fundamental increase in efficiency over current solar technology".

Alternative or green energy is on the rise across the world, and solar power's share of the green market is growing rapidly in many countries. The technology included in the portfolio is solar cell agnostic and therefore may be applied in a variety of solar applications. This portfolio will benefit companies operating in solar manufacturing, solar cell fabrication, energy, optical film, and electronics fields.

To request bidder credentials or further information on this auction or other portfolios on the Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ Market, contact Layna Guo lguo@oceantomo.com or +1 312 327 8179.

About Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ Market

The Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask Market is an open on-line platform to buy and sell patents. This market is an important step forward, both as a simplified solution for patent transactions as well as a source of information on patent pricing. The Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask Market uniquely combines the efficiency of an online platform with an experienced team of brokers fluent in both English and Mandarin. The market uses standard transaction documents and is open, transparent, and free to view.

