RICHFIELD, Wis., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Integrated solid state contactors offer important advantages over traditional electromechanical switching technology. This upgrade applies to Delta T Systems' entire line of water and oil temperature control units, as well as their heat/cool combo units.
Delta T Systems is announcing an important advancement in their innovative line of industrial temperature control equipment. Effective immediately, all water and oil temperature control systems, including single and dual-zone heat/cool units, will feature solid state contactors instead of mechanical relays.
Electromechanical relays (EMR) have been widely used for circuit control in electrical machines for decades. EMRs have a physical moving contact that completes a circuit. Solid state contactors (aka solid state relays or SSR) are much more advanced, using an optical semiconductor signal instead of moving parts.
Most manufacturers of process temperature control equipment still include mechanical relays and only offer solid state contactors for an additional cost. By making the switch to solid state contactors as standard, Delta T Systems has positioned itself as an industry leader and created significant improvements to product safety, reliability and total cost of ownership.
Solid state contactors offer these advantages over EMR, including:
Faster cycle times. Solid state contactors respond to control signals approximately 100 times faster than mechanical switches (.1 milliseconds vs 5-15 milliseconds). Faster switching speeds mean more accurate load control.
Longer service life. Mechanical contacts in a traditional relay are subject to wear and tear. Solid state contactors have no moving parts to wear out.
Better performance. Mechanical contacts can be affected by external forces like shock or vibration, which can cause sticking and other issues. Solid state contacts perform reliably even in demanding environments.
No switch contact bounce. Mechanical relay contacts bounce on closure before providing full contact. Solid state relays provide a clean on/off transition.
Less signal noise. Mechanical switches can generate significant electrical disturbance as well as an audible sound when cycling on and off. Solid state contactors feature zero voltage turn-on and zero current turn-off, eliminating electrical noise and transients.
Lower power consumption. Mechanical relays require more power to operate because more electrical current is needed to energize the coil. Solid state relays use less current, making them more suitable for PID and PLC controls.
No sparks or arcs. When mechanical contacts separate, a small electrical arc is generated. This not only breaks down the contacts over time, but it's also a hazard in areas with volatile matter.
Superior voltage isolation. Solid state contactors use an LED and optical coupling as the connection between the input and output, resulting in high voltage isolation.
Since 1990, Delta T Systems has dedicated itself to the manufacture of water and oil temperature control equipment and portable air and water cooled chillers. Their full line of system solutions is available in many sizes to fit all process needs, with temperature control ranges from -10°F (-23°C) up to 550°F (288°C). Incorporating sound fundamental engineering principles ensures users receive accurate temperature control and years of reliable performance. Delta T Systems' American made temperature control units are competitively priced and will perform to spec for a broad spectrum of industries including plastics, rubber, textile, chemical, food processing, pulp and paper, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, medical, semi-conductor, adhesives and resins, pet food processing, textiles, cosmetics, and thermoforming. Main applications are temperature control for molds, dies, tanks, jacketed vessels, mixers, extrusion and heat transfer rolls. Delta T Systems also specializes in custom designs for unique processes and applications.
