YOKNE'AM ILLIT, Israel, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SolidRun, a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance edge computing solutions, today introduces HummingBoard-M family of single board computers, including the media & IoT centric HummingBoard Pulse and skimmer HummingBoard Ripple, designed for the NXP i.MX8M & i.MX8M Mini based SOMs. The new family offers a highly versatile and scalable variety of configurations for simple development and easy implementation for a wide range of audio-visual, IoT, industrial automation, machine vision, AI and IoT applications.
The new family includes two SOMs (System on Modules) designed around NXPs powerful i.MX8 family of Arm processors. i.MX8M SOM offers high-end multimedia abilities including 4K@60 HDR, 20 audio channels, HDMI 2.0, and rich connectivity options. For even better power-efficiency and lower thermal envelope we've designed i.MX8M Mini SOM – offering a well-rounded foundation boasting best power-performance in its class. A further configuration for the new i.MX8M Mini SOM is the addition of a Gyrfalcon Lightspeeur® SPR2803 AI acceleration chip, turning it into a robust artificial intelligence building block for deployable AI inference at the edge.
Supplementing the i.MX8 based SOMs, we have designed two deployment ready single board computers, developed around our popular HummingBoard design including Pulse & Ripple. HummingBoard Pulse has received a recent update and offers a range of connectivity options designed to get the most out of both SOMs, while HummingBoard Ripple is more cost effective and highlights the features supported by the i.MX8M Mini SOM. Both carrier boards are compatible with both SOMs, and together offer a scalable and flexible family of platforms allowing OEMs and developers fast time-to-market, lower developmental costs and simpler development cycle for realization of a wide range of solutions.
"The new HummingBoard-M family is a highly versatile, powerful and energy-efficient addition to our growing embedded platform fan-out" said Ilya Viten, SolidRun's Industrial & IoT LOB Manager. "HummingBoard Pulse and Ripple with the remarkable i.MX8M and i.MX8M Mini based SOMs offer a strong leap forward for embedded solutions, with cutting-edge multimedia and AI capabilities and based on our popular HummingBoard and SOM form factor designs."
For more information about the HummingBoard-M family, please visit https://www.solid-run.com/nxp-family/hummingboard-m/. For more information about i.MX8M SOM visit https://www.solid-run.com/nxp-family/imx8-som/, and i.MX8M Mini SOM visit https://www.solid-run.com/nxp-family/imx8m-mini-som/.
HummingBoard Ripple video: https://youtu.be/av05yCY7l7U
About SolidRun
SolidRun is a global leading developer of embedded systems and network solutions, focused on a wide range of energy-efficient, powerful and flexible products. Our innovative compact embedded solutions are based on ARM and x86 architecture and offer a variety of platforms including SOMs (System-on-Module), SBCs (Single Board Computer) industrial switch routers, cutting-edge AI inference devices and state-of-the-art edge computing platforms.
SolidRun offers a one-stop-shop for developers and OEMs, providing a complete service from hardware customization, to software support and even product branding and enclosure design. With a mission to simplify application development while overcoming deployment challenges, SolidRun proudly provides customers faster time-to-market and lower costs.
Media Contact:
Jake Jones
+972 506-578499
236982@email4pr.com