ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Solis Energy Inc., a manufacturer of outdoor power systems for the industrial automation and control, transportation, telecommunication, security, and government markets, today announced that the company will be showcasing its wide range of power solutions at GSX 2021 taking place on September 27th – 29th at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. As one of the largest security trade shows in the world, GSX offers an event that unites global security professionals and delivers the very latest in cutting-edge technology, and a chance to learn from industry leaders.
GSX sets the stage for Solis Energy to provide the security industry with a display and overview of its power supply solutions, including the Solar Power Plant, Continuous Power Bridge, and Outdoor UPSs. Solis continues to deliver value to its customers by joining forces with industry leading solution providers, such as Siklu Communications, Axis Communications, Code Blue, and Cradlepoint, who will be present at Solis's booth #1769. Some of its power solutions include solar generators, outdoor battery backup systems, and a suite of power management components including PoE injectors, DC to DC converters, and Lightpole Power Taps.
Solis Energy products are made to last, and installations can be found on all habitable continents and climates ranging from mild to harsh, ensuring that critical energy is running to security systems even in the most extreme conditions. For sixteen years, Solis Energy has been committed to developing innovative, reliable products that provide customers with flexible solutions that take control of their outdoor power requirements. "After the previous, unusual year we have all encountered, Solis Energy is excited to be exhibiting alongside our valued technology partners at GSX – especially with the show taking place in our own backyard in Florida," states Robert Reynolds, President of Solis Energy. "We're looking forward to a tremendous event where we can meet face-to-face and share the latest technology of the security world with some of the best in the business."
Attendees can stop by booth #1769, to see the latest power solutions and discuss field proven solutions with its team of experts. Solis has achieved great success in several city-wide, large-scale security and surveillance projects working with Siklu, Axis, and other technology partners. The company continues to set the bar high by delivering complete, field proven solutions to customers across a broad range of vertical markets and offers solutions that are high quality, durable, versatile, and scalable. To learn more about how Solis Energy is creating value for customers by providing power when and where they need it, visit Solis Energy's booth #1769 at the GSX trade show in September.
To schedule a meeting at GSX, contact Robert Reynolds at robert@solisenergy.com. For further information on Solis Energy's continuous outdoor power solutions, visit http://www.SolisEnergy.com/ or call 407-339-6786.
About Solis Energy Inc.
Orlando-based Solis Energy is a privately held manufacturer of outdoor power products including Solar Generators, Battery Backup Systems and Power Conversion components. Solis Energy's products offer the most reliable, rugged, flexible, and cost-effective outdoor powering solutions available on the market today. Established in 2005, and with thousands of systems installed, the company's products today power vital applications and devices for public utilities, state/local/municipal government, airports, telecommunications companies, and corporate enterprises. For more information, visit http://www.SolisEnergy.com.
Company Contact:
Robert Reynolds
Phone: 407-339-6786
Email: robert@solisenergy.com
PR Contact:
Monique Merhige, President
Infusion Direct Marketing Inc.
Phone: 772-380-4845
Email: monique@infusiondirect.com
