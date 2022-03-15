ATLANTA, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SOLTECH, an Atlanta-based leader in custom software development, IT staffing, and technology consulting, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
"There is no greater reward than having SOLTECH voted as a best place to work by our employees for the second year in a row, and we give the credit to our team as they help us create the wonderful culture we enjoy here at SOLTECH," said Tim Smith, CEO and President of SOLTECH. "Our culture is uniquely focused on collaboration and teamwork with a drive to elevate our employees to deliver their best work in a creative and engaging environment."
The Best Place To Work winner is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few. SOLTECH ranked number 9 in the small business category out of 87 companies.
"Companies need to authentically represent their brand to job-seekers," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "The employee experience needs to be on the mission-critical list. Leaders who embrace a people-first culture will benefit greatly. By giving employees a voice and showcasing your authentic culture through employer branding, organizations can attract those job seekers who complement their culture. Culture drives performance."
About SOLTECH
Founded in 1998, SOLTECH is an award-winning custom software development, IT staffing, and consulting firm known for providing strategic technology solutions to local, regional, and national companies. They focus on elevating, inspiring, and solving a full range of business problems for a diverse set of clients that require web, mobile, and data-centric software design solutions, as well as staffing for contract and permanent IT positions. SOLTECH's business objectives include staying in front of business technology needs while building strong partnerships with their clients. Their over-arching purpose is to make the world a better place by bringing to life innovative software solutions that make our lives easier, safer, healthier and more productive. For more information, visit soltech.net.
About Energage
Making the world a better place to work together.™
Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 22 million employees surveyed across more than 66,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.
