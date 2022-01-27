ATLANTA, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SOLTECH, an Atlanta-based leader in custom software development, IT staffing, and technology consulting, today announced it has witnessed an 80 percent growth in Salesforce projects over the last twenty four months. The company cites the driving force of the increase to the need for companies to better organize customer data and automate both sales and operational processes, which is well supported by the Salesforce platform.
The industry sector factoring in the highest number of implementations was healthcare, followed by real estate, nonprofit and education. "Salesforce was built to be an extensible platform and not a software product," said Thayer Tate, CTO of SOLTECH. "Every Salesforce implementation is unique because the system is customized down to the data entity and even the data field level to meet the needs of the organization. A highly tailored technology solution leads to higher adoption rates and satisfaction among users and is easier for IT to support."
SOLTECH has found that one of the primary reasons companies are moving toward Salesforce is due to the visibility it provides into the entire enterprise workflow from sales to operations, providing a 360-degree view of both the customer's journey and the internal delivery processes. This in turn helps organizations make better business decisions with regards to both sales and delivery. Secondly, SOLTECH cites the growing need for cloud supported platforms. "One thing small, medium and large organizations can all agree on is that dealing with servers and hosting a network is a complicated distraction from the core business," adds Mr. Tate. "The same goes for implementing technology solutions. We specialize in helping companies integrate Salesforce and customizing it to their unique set of business processes, so they can take full advantage of the benefits Salesforce has to offer."
As a Salesforce partner, SOLTECH provides implementation of Salesforce products, with significant customization capabilities to provide the right feature-set for each organization. This includes:
- Salesforce Implementation: Track your sales pipeline, operational workflows and add automation to let your teams focus on work instead of data collection.
- Third-Party Integration: Maximize the capabilities of Salesforce by integrating your Salesforce solution to existing systems or third-party applications.
- Marketing Automation: Increase sales and marketing potential by leveraging Salesforce Marketing Cloud or Pardot to set up a robust marketing automation system.
"In some cases, a Salesforce core business platform can be extended with industry-specific extensions," said Mr. Tate. These solutions are extremely powerful because they are not standalone products but rather, specialized extensions that can be added on top of an existing Salesforce solution much like download apps to your mobile phone to extend its capabilities. The key is selecting the best fit extensions, which requires experience, and that is where we often support our clients."
To learn more about how SOLTECH can help your organization implement Salesforce, please visit the Salesforce implementation section of our website. Whether you are in the early stages of identifying if Salesforce is a good fit for your needs or are further down the path of implementation, the SOLTECH team can provide an initial Salesforce evaluation at no cost.
About SOLTECH
Founded in 1998, SOLTECH is an award-winning custom software development, IT staffing, and consulting firm known for providing strategic technology solutions to local, regional, and national companies. They focus on elevating, inspiring, and solving a full range of business problems for a diverse set of clients that require web, mobile, platform, machine learning, and data-centric software solutions, as well as staffing solutions for contract and permanent IT positions. SOLTECH's business objectives include staying in front of business technology needs while building strong partnerships with their clients. Their overarching purpose is to make the world a better place by bringing to life innovative software solutions that make our lives easier, safer, healthier, and more productive. For more information, visit soltech.net.
