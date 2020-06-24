NAPLES, Fla., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MassiveU, a digital education technology company focused on problem- and project-based social learning, today announced that Solvably, its new digital collaborative and creative problem solving platform, has been awarded EdTech Breakthrough's "Creativity Solution of the Year."
"We are proud to receive this 2020 EdTech Breakthrough Award in recognition of our success in developing an engaging experience with longitudinal career readiness efficacy," said Angelo Biasi, MassiveU Founder and CEO. "Employers want agile, creative candidates who can add sustained value, both independently and on a team. Solvably facilitates collaborative, creative problem-solving in a remote asynchronous / synchronous environment where, over time, learners instinctually apply their 21st Century skills to any situation."
The prestigious awards program recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market, attracting more than 1,750 nominations from over 15 different countries this year. "We are at a point where we can achieve education transformation at a global scale, but several categories of learning such as problem-solving skills have traditionally been challenging to teach through online learning," said EdTech Breakthrough Managing Director James Johnson. "Creative and critical thinking, along with problem-solving skills are exactly what people need to thrive in the workforce, and MassiveU is addressing this challenge head-on with their breakthrough Solvably platform."
Solvably features a content library of 450+ interactive, standards-aligned challenges, and also offers instructors the ability to author and distribute their own custom challenges. Learners engage with the pedagogically sound challenges, conduct research, interpret findings, and brainstorm and present solutions while applying what they've learned.
Business partners interested in working with MassiveU to support learners in their lifelong learning journeys can contact them at www.massiveu.com/contact.
About MassiveU
MassiveU, where learning is doing, is a B2B project- and problem-based, platform-as-a-service company. The education technology company was founded in 2013 and features innovative platforms which convert traditional curricula into transformative 21st Century digital learning experiences for teachers, students and professionals. MassiveU works with the world's leading publishers and partners as their digital differentiator.
About EdTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com.