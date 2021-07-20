HARTFORD, Conn., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Camera Cleaning Innovations LLC plans to offer the first-ever aftermarket backup camera cleaner for cars and SUVs through Kickstarter later this year. According to Deborah D'Onofrio, Founding Member of Camera Cleaning Innovations, "We believe that your backup camera should work well in any weather, including rain and snow. The CLEAN-IT wireless camera cleaner instantly removes rain drops, dirt and road salt from your camera lens, giving you a crystal-clear rear view exactly when you need it. For many drivers, this new product is long overdue."
Since 2018, all new vehicles sold in the U.S. and Canada are legally required to include backup cameras that eliminate dangerous blind spots. This advancement follows a tragic history of injuries and deaths from backup accidents. According to the National Safety Council, one-quarter of all vehicle accidents occur while backing up. Although most accidents only result in vehicle damage, over 12,000 injuries and several hundred deaths occur each year in North America.
The big problem: backup cameras don't work well in bad weather. Ms. D'Onofrio said: "It only takes a few minutes of driving on a wet road for water droplets to form all over the camera lens, causing a useless blurry rear view. And for northern locations like ours, a crusty layer of road salt routinely dries on backup cameras during the winter months, requiring frequent manual cleaning. Wiping your camera with your thumb is not a good option because the fine particles will scratch your lens, eventually causing a permanently hazy rear view."
Auto manufacturers recognize this as a significant problem, especially as drivers become more reliant upon their vehicle's technology. Ms. D'Onofrio stated: "Drivers are frustrated. We found hundreds of online posts from people asking how to keep their backup cameras clean, and there are thousands of Google searches on this topic every year."
In response, some auto manufacturers are now offering backup camera wash systems on certain new vehicles. However, this is not yet a common feature. Ms. D'Onofrio said: "There are well over 65 million vehicles with backup cameras operating in North America today. The need for an easy-to-install backup camera cleaner, offering both driver convenience and improved safety, has never been higher."
The CLEAN-IT was designed and developed over a two-year period, and has demonstrated reliable on-demand camera cleaning that's activated right from the driver's seat. The compact wireless design allows for simple installation to the license plate mounting area of a car or SUV in about 15 minutes.
Camera Cleaning Innovations is currently building a base of interested customers by offering free units through a drawing that will be held prior to the Kickstarter campaign: https://clean-itwcc.com/win-a-clean-it/. Ms. D'Onofrio stated: "We feel that Kickstarter is the perfect platform for introducing this new and innovative product. We plan to launch our campaign later this year, and we will begin shipping within the U.S. and Canada by next Spring. We are setting our Kickstarter Reward level at $119 per unit for the first 250 units, and we will also offer volume discounts."
Camera Cleaning Innovations LLC is a startup based in Connecticut that holds intellectual property rights to the CLEAN-IT wireless camera cleaner, which is Patent Pending. Camera Cleaning Innovations is working with Design 1st, a leading product development company based in Ottawa Canada, for manufacturing support. The CLEAN-IT web site can be found at: https://clean-itwcc.com
Press Contact:
Deborah A. D'Onofrio
Contact: info@clean-itwcc.com
Press kit: https://1drv.ms/u/s!AlsVpkOLIq3wnh2YUjymgsfsC1JF?e=dgGKIc
###
Media Contact
Carmen D'Onofrio, Camera Cleaning Innovations LLC, +1 8608307285, carmen.donofrio@comcast.net
SOURCE Camera Cleaning Innovations LLC