Retired USSF Space Operations Command Work Flow Manager Releases Guide

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 4, 2022  /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Throughout his military and civilian careers, Mark Riddle always strived to help his coworkers. He always searched for ways to work smarter, not harder.

In "Solving the Riddle of Microsoft and Your Computer," Riddle provides a step-by-step guide for how to operate a computer, as well as various most-used Microsoft applications.

"Everyone uses computers," Riddle said. "This book provides the tricks of the trade."

From the basics, like how to modify a screen saver or printer settings, to providing details on the most used Microsoft Word functions, Riddle combines his experience working for the United States Space Force (USSF) with his degree in Computer Information Systems Management.

"I've always had a helpful spirit," Riddle said. "I believe if we have a gift and are good at something, we should share it with others!"

"Solving the Riddle of Microsoft and Your Computer"

By Mark Riddle

ISBN: 978-1-6655-4320-0

Available at AuthorHouse and Amazon

About the author

Mark S. Riddle is recently retired Government Civilian from United States Space Force (USSF) Space Operations Command (SpOC) where he served as Work Flow Manager for the largest SpOC division. Mark also served honorably in the United States Air Force for twenty-four years. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Colorado Christian University in Computer Information Systems Management. Mark also earned his Master of Science from Webster University in Space Systems Operations Management. He lives in Colorado Springs, Colo., with his wife Norma. To learn more about the author or his book, visit: https://www.authorhouse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/836143-solving-the-riddle-of-microsoft-and-your-computer.

###

General Inquiries:            

LAVIDGE                        

Lindsey Gobel

317.435.2116

lgobel@lavidge.com

Media Contact

Lindsey Gobel, LAVIDGE, 317.435.2116, lgobel@Lavidge.com

 

SOURCE LAVIDGE

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.