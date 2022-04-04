Retired USSF Space Operations Command Work Flow Manager Releases Guide
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Throughout his military and civilian careers, Mark Riddle always strived to help his coworkers. He always searched for ways to work smarter, not harder.
In "Solving the Riddle of Microsoft and Your Computer," Riddle provides a step-by-step guide for how to operate a computer, as well as various most-used Microsoft applications.
"Everyone uses computers," Riddle said. "This book provides the tricks of the trade."
From the basics, like how to modify a screen saver or printer settings, to providing details on the most used Microsoft Word functions, Riddle combines his experience working for the United States Space Force (USSF) with his degree in Computer Information Systems Management.
"I've always had a helpful spirit," Riddle said. "I believe if we have a gift and are good at something, we should share it with others!"
"Solving the Riddle of Microsoft and Your Computer"
By Mark Riddle
ISBN: 978-1-6655-4320-0
Available at AuthorHouse and Amazon
About the author
Mark S. Riddle is recently retired Government Civilian from United States Space Force (USSF) Space Operations Command (SpOC) where he served as Work Flow Manager for the largest SpOC division. Mark also served honorably in the United States Air Force for twenty-four years. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Colorado Christian University in Computer Information Systems Management. Mark also earned his Master of Science from Webster University in Space Systems Operations Management. He lives in Colorado Springs, Colo., with his wife Norma. To learn more about the author or his book, visit: https://www.authorhouse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/836143-solving-the-riddle-of-microsoft-and-your-computer.
###
General Inquiries:
LAVIDGE
Lindsey Gobel
317.435.2116
Media Contact
Lindsey Gobel, LAVIDGE, 317.435.2116, lgobel@Lavidge.com
SOURCE LAVIDGE