SAN MATEO, Calif., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Solvvy, an intelligent customer support platform, today announced that the Company is offering an extended free service to healthcare providers and government agencies as they work to cope with increased customer requests and reduced support levels during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Solvvy's software is actively helping its current customers weather these difficult times by:
- Reducing inbound ticket volumes by 30-50%: Solvvy automates Tier 1 and 2 tickets and allows users to self-serve. This allows organizations to manage large surges in support demand, despite limited staff and resources.
- Increasing agent efficiency: With many employees out of the workforce and the volume of customer questions surging, support efficiency is more important than ever. Solvvy allows your team to focus on the more complex and time-sensitive issues that need attention now.
- Working immediately: In these difficult times, rapid deployment is critical. Solvvy can go live in a matter of days - not weeks, and can immediately support your team. Installation requires one line of code and no internal engineering effort.
Solvvy is deployed on an organization's website and mobile apps, where it leverages AI and Natural Language Processing to correctly understand customer inquiries and directs users to the precise resolution extracted from existing help center or knowledge content. This drives immediate resolution for the user and efficiencies for the organization. For more complex issues, Solvvy intelligently guides the customer to the right secondary support channel based on the issue type and customer persona. For example, critical issues can be handled with higher priority by specialized staff.
"I'm proud to see how the Solvvy team has sprung into action during this difficult time," said Mahesh Ram, CEO of Solvvy. "There is no playbook for crisis, but Solvvy is fortunate to be in a position where we can help other organizations overcome challenges when contact centers are forced to close and customer support requests surge. It's our civic duty and we're eager to help however we can."
To learn more about how Solvvy can help you, please visit https://solvvy.com/ or request support at https://solvvy.com/supportfromsolvvy/.
About Solvvy:
Headquartered in San Mateo, CA, Solvvy (@solvvyinc) builds software that enables effortless interactions between businesses and consumers. Solvvy's platform is powered by advanced AI, resolving customer issues at speed and scale. Its customers include leading global brands such as HelloFresh, Vimeo, Under Armour, GoFundMe, Upwork, Earnin, Ring and many others.