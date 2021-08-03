DAYTON, N.J., August 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Somfy, the world's largest manufacturer of tubular motors for interior window coverings and exterior solar protections, is pleased to announce its new partnership with Samsung SmartThings, the premier technology enabling connected living and driving the future of IoT. Using Somfy's new TaHoma Gateway, Somfy-powered shading solutions can now be fully integrated into the smart home and controlled through the SmartThings application.
SmartThings connects and controls thousands of popular smart home devices across hundreds of brands, and with the addition of Somfy's smart shading solutions, homeowners and residents can now seamlessly control their shades, blinds, draperies, screens, awnings, and pergolas from the same control system as their other connected living devices. Somfy-powered products will be "Works with SmartThings" certified, allowing users to seamlessly integrate Somfy into scenes and automations to work together with devices already within the SmartThings ecosystem.
Speaking on the new integration, Alex Keichinger, Product Marketing for Connected Solutions at Somfy said, "We're thrilled to announce our compatibility with Samsung SmartThings to offer an easy and convenient way for customers to automate their shades and blinds from a single application that already connects their home." He added, "Samsung SmartThings is known to improve accessibility and with the new integration, customers can now automate and control Somfy motorized shades to create customized experiences and comfort at the touch of a button."
"At SmartThings, our mission is to make connected living simpler, accessible and easier for everyone,'' said Samantha Osborne, Vice President of Business Development and Marketing for SmartThings. "By adding Somfy into our vast ecosystem, we are making the home even more unified by offering users the possibility to seamlessly automate everyday tasks and stay engaged in the moments that matter."
Key Features And Benefits:
- One Master Control System: SmartThings improves smart home accessibility/usability by offering one convenient application to control and automate Somfy motorized shades and blinds along with your other smart home devices.
- Natural Lighting Control: Choose to have your shades, blinds, draperies, screens, awnings, and pergolas open and close on demand or automate them and spend more time on the things that matter most.
- Energy Efficient Homes: Schedule shades to open during the warmest times of the day during winter and close during the hottest times of the day during summer to save on heating/cooling costs.
- Home Automation: Don't let errands eat up your quality time. Control multiple smart home devices sim- ultaneously by creating a custom scene. With one command, your home can be ready for your next activity, be it waking up or going to bed, leaving the house or staying in and watching a movie.
To learn more about SmartThings, visit http://www.smartthings.com. To learn more about Somfy smart shading solutions, visit us at https://www.somfysystems.com/en-us/products/smart-home-controls/smart-home/smartthings.
About Somfy Systems, Inc.
Somfy has been improving everyday life for more than 270 million people by designing and manufacturing intelligent motorization solutions for interior window coverings and exterior solar protection. Somfy innovates to automate and connect shades, blinds, draperies, awnings, rolling shutters, exterior screens & pergolas for commercial and residential buildings in 58 countries across the globe. With 170+ million motors produced over the last half-century, Somfy is committed to creating reliable and sustainable solutions that promote the best way of living and well-being for all. For more information, visit http://www.somfysystems.com
About Samsung SmartThings
SmartThings is the premier technology enabling connected living and driving the future of IoT. Its open platform already supports thousands of devices across hundreds of brands and offers endless possibilities to innovators and developers seeking seamless connectivity in a vast IoT ecosystem. The company is committed to bringing smart functionality and capabilities everywhere consumers want to be, while enhancing the user experience. There are currently millions of people in more than 200 countries accessing SmartThings technology daily to create automations and control facets of their smart homes via the SmartThings App and through a range of Samsung products such as phones, TVs, and digital appliances. SmartThings offers the most flexible amount of protocols, including the new IoT standard, Matter. Launched in 2012, SmartThings is headquartered in Mountain View, CA and is a founding board member of Connectivity Standards Alliance, an organization of hundreds of companies creating, maintaining, and delivering open, global standards for the IoT. For more information, please visit http://www.smartthings.com.
