DAYTON, N.J., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Somfy, the world's largest manufacturer of tubular motors for interior window coverings and exterior solar protections, is honored to receive a CE Pro BEST Award for the Power over Ethernet (PoE) Touch Panel Room Controller. This innovative touch screen user interface provides local room control of motorized shades, draperies and more. Featuring a 5.7" hi-res color display, the PoE Touch Panel Room Controller provides users with a robust interface to control and receive position status for low-voltage Somfy Digital Network™ (SDN) motors.
"Somfy is proud our innovative new touch screen is now award-winning," said David Parrett, Director of Product Marketing of Somfy North America. "This PoE technology touch panel elevates the experience of utilizing motorized shading in projects of all sizes, including high-end residential, hotel suites, conference rooms, and much more."
Somfy's PoE Touch Panel Room Controller provides two-way control of motorized shading connected to PoE Gateways, which allows users to see where shades are positioned in real-time. It allows for the control of up to twenty PoE Gateways individually or as groups to precisely control single or multiple window coverings, including favorite intermediate positions.
This high-tech touch panel also receives over-the-air software updates, allowing it to stay current with the latest features and improvements. Available in both white and black color finishes, this wall-mounted display seamlessly matches any interior design needs.
"The PoE Touch Panel Room Controller allows for simple, intuitive, and innovative control of multiple smart shading products and we're excited it's being recognized as a BEST product," said Youssef Ibrahim, Product Manager Building Controls at Somfy.
"2021 has been a year like no other. As we have all spent more time than ever in our homes, the value of solutions for wellness as well as comfort and entertainment is clear," said Arlen Schweiger, executive editor of CE Pro. "Homeowners rely on integrators to identify and install the right solutions to meet their needs. The BEST Awards recognize the companies that are developing these innovative technologies and elevating the home experience."
All CE Pro BEST (Best Electronics Systems Technologies) Awards entries were judged on innovation, functionality, competitive advantages and benefits to the installer by industry leaders, along with the editors of CE Pro. Winners' products and technologies will be featured in the November Issue of CE Pro magazine and posted to CEPro.com.
For more information on Somfy's PoE Touch Panel Room Controller, please visit: http://www.somfysystems.com/poe
About Somfy Systems, Inc.
Somfy, the global leader in the manufacturing of strong, quiet motors with electronic and app controls for both interior window coverings and exterior solar protections, has North American headquarters located in Dayton, New Jersey. Over 270 million users worldwide enjoy the more than 170 million motors produced by Somfy. During the past 50 years, Somfy engineers have designed products for both commercial and residential markets to motorize window coverings such as interior shades, wood blinds, draperies, awnings, rolling shutters, exterior solar screens, and projection screens. Somfy motorization systems are easily integrated with security, HVAC and lighting systems providing total home or building automation. For more information, visit http://www.somfysystems.com
About CE Pro
CE Pro is the leading media source for custom installers in the residential market. These professionals design, install and service the connected-home including audio, video, security, home automation, lighting controls, motorized shades, energy management, home networks and related systems.
