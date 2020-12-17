NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 12 to 20 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern and northwest New Jersey and east central, northeast and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute tonight and the morning commute on Thursday. Heavy snow combined with gusty winds could result in power outages. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&