TORONTO, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sonero, a technology company that helps businesses increase efficiency of meetings through AI-driven insights and workplace productivity support, announces today that it has raised $300k in funding.
The shift from in-person to remote meetings during the global pandemic offered the ability to capture and analyze conversations at a scale never seen before. This provided Sonero Founder and CEO, Kanish Raajkumar, the unique opportunity to help businesses drive more productive meetings. Utilizing cutting-edge AI technology, Sonero captures and transcribes company meetings into intelligent summaries covering key takeaways and action items. Sonero delivers actionable insights, a centralized knowledge base, and the ability to share and collaborate with their team providing a robust and scalable solution to drive efficiency.
To accelerate growth and product innovation, Sonero has completed a $300k pre-seed round led by serial entrepreneur and angel investor, Jeff Wald. Other notable investors include Eddie Lou, Co-Founder of Shiftgig and Board Director at The Mom Project; Lance Neuhauser, President of Mediaocean and Former CEO of 4C Insights; Talbott Simonds, Managing Director at Tondern Capital; and Paul Childerhose, Founder of Maple Peak Group.
"COVID-19 has transformed the way people work. Many companies have accepted that knowledge workers will not return to the office five days per week," said Wald. "Sonero will support collaboration and productivity for its customers as they grow their remote workforces."
According to a recent "Future Workplace Pulse Report" by Upwork predicts that by 2025, the number of remote workers will nearly double to what it was prior to COVID-19. "Our technology is positioned to help companies find ways to standardize their meetings and offers customers smart and collaborative agendas in addition to actionable insights and meeting recaps," said Kanish Raajkumar, Founder and CEO of Sonero. "Many of Sonero's customers have also utilized its technology to drive more productive client meetings as well as manage projects. We believe we have identified a significant market opportunity and are excited to further enhance our product."
"The global pandemic provided us with a launchpad for growth and uncovered an opportunity for our customers to improve the productivity of their meetings and workforce driven by innovative AI technology," says Raajkumar. Sonero's customers include the Royal Bank of Canada, Brand Together, Ignition Capital, and Pure Leaf Farms.
Sonero is an AI-driven meeting insights technology company. Through its Zoom integration, Sonero transcribes company meetings into intelligent summaries covering key insights and action items. Sonero provides employees actionable insights, a centralized knowledge base, and expanded ability to share and collaborate post-meeting. To trial Sonero's technology for free, click here: https://sonero.ai
