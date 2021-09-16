FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sonic Manufacturing Technologies has been featured in the September issue of Supply Chain Digital.
In this exclusive interview, David Ginsberg, Vice President of Supply Chain explores how Sonic's autonomous end-to-end supply chain works. It is the first of its kind in the electronics industry, Ginsberg explains why it's valuable and why he's willing to share this innovation with the wider electronics industry.
"This has been a roughly 20-year project," Ginsberg said. "Before we even started calling it a digital supply chain." And it has come into its own over the past 18 months, amid ongoing disruption. "Nothing moves better through this market than a digital supply chain," he added. "You have a computer running 24 hours a day, while your competitors check in once or twice a day during business hours."
The system has revolutionized the way Sonic sources vital components, and the relationships that drive modern procurement. "If the computer is working in the background then the relationships are focused on problem-solving. You're out of stock for a week. How do you work together to fix it?"
Sonic's digital supply chain has been decades in the making, but it has only recently reached the level of maturity in which Ginsberg is confident in sharing it more widely with his industry peers. But why?
"We've put in so much time that we can protect our edge," he said. "More importantly, billion-dollar companies won't make new APIs if Sonic is the only one pushing for them. But if all of Sonic's peers and competitors want these APIs, they'll be developed. They'll be more feature-rich. New capabilities will come out. Sonic benefits from this collective transformation."
Editor Rhys Thomas said: "Industry firsts often break down under scrutiny, but what Sonic and Ginsberg have built is truly innovative. Ginsberg's candor, his passion, and his pragmatism are rare qualities. This is a must read for any manufacturer or sourcing professional looking to understand the true meaning of collaboration - and why off-the-shelf tech solutions, valuable as they are, are not always the answer."
About Sonic Manufacturing
Sonic Manufacturing Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS). Established in 1996 in Fremont, California, and privately owned and operated by the same management team for 25 years, Sonic specializes in EMS, including new product introduction (NPI), prototyping, and in-house board layouts. Consistent manufacturing excellence, cutting-edge equipment, and industry expertise make Sonic a reliable and flexible source for volume production, retail fulfillment, and international logistics. Visit Sonic Manufacturing here.
About Supply Chain Digital Magazine
Supply Chain Digital Magazine is the Digital Community for the global Procurement, Supply Chain & Logistics industry, connecting the world's largest brands and their most senior executives with the latest trends, news and insights.
Supply Chain Digital Magazine is a trusted authority on procurement and supply chain news, key interviews, videos, and podcasts, along with an ever-expanding range of focused procurement and supply chain white papers and webinars.
BizClik Media Group is a UK-based media company with a global portfolio of leading industry, business and lifestyle digital communities.
BizClik's portfolio includes Technology & AI, Finance & Insurance, Manufacturing & Supply Chain, Energy & Mining, Construction, Healthcare, Wireless Communications & Data Centres. For further information, please visit https://www.bizclikmedia.com
You can read the report in the latest issue of Supply Chain Digital by clicking HERE.
Media Contact
Manmeet Wirk, Sonic Manufacturing Technologies, 510-580-8500, mwirk@sonicmfg.com
SOURCE Sonic Manufacturing Technologies