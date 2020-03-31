SAN MATEO, Calif., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonim Technologies (Nasdaq: SONM) and Turtleback have teamed up to launch the Balastec™ Holsters compatible with the XP8, XP5s and XP3 ultra-rugged handsets.
"Like Sonim's ultra-rugged devices, these durable holsters from Turtleback are designed to stand up to the most extreme work environments," said John Graff, CMO, Sonim Technologies. "The combination of Sonim and Turtleback provides a highly complementary solution to support everyday heroes in public safety and healthcare who work on the frontlines and need reliable communications solutions anywhere anytime."
Following are key features demonstrating compatibility with Sonim's XP8, XP5s and XP3:
- Phone screen accessible while in the holster
- Access to buttons and accessories like microphone attachments
- Ergonomic release tab for easy and secure one-handed installation and removal
- 3 year warranty for both Sonim handsets and Turtleback holsters
In addition, the current Coronavirus outbreak is making mobile hygiene critical to frontline workers. To minimize the risk of contamination, Sonim devices and the Balastec holster can be rigorously cleaned and sanitized with bleach, isopropyl alcohol, and other disinfectants as needed.
Turtleback's ultra-rugged Balastec plastic holster is the most durable and versatile holster in the market, constructed from a flexible yet strong proprietary plastic. The innovative and patented D-ring supports six different belt clips and loops. The most popular clip is a heavy-duty, locking, ratcheting, removable and patented metal belt-clip that supports duty belts up to 2.25".
"Our Balastec Holsters were put through rigorous drop, thermal shock, tumble, pull strength and temperature testing, to meet the rugged performance standards of Sonim handsets," said Brian Eremita, President, Turtleback. "We are thrilled to offer an industry leading 3 year warranty on the holsters, to align with Sonim handsets comprehensive warranty."
For more information on Sonim ultra-rugged devices, visit: www.sonimtech.com. To see the Balastec holster and the XP8 in action, click here.
