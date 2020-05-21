AUSTIN, Texas, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonim Technologies (Nasdaq: SONM) partnered with leading communications providers, Cradlepoint, Inmarsat Government, JPS Interoperability Solutions and Rajant, to launch the Rapid Deployment Kit (RDK-3).

The RDK-3 is an all-in-one, portable communication solution designed to provide emergency and public safety teams with reliable access and connectivity, in even the most dangerous and remote mission-critical situations. Housed in a rugged carrying case, the RDK-3 contains four Sonim XP8 Android smartphones, Cradlepoint wireless router, 15.6 Ah battery and a Bluetooth enabled battery monitoring system to maintain power in emergency situations. Cellular, GPS and Wi-Fi antenna create a 300-foot "connectivity bubble," establishing reliable communications wherever the RDK is deployed.

"Wildfires, hurricanes and other natural disasters pose communication challenges for first responders ranging from limited or no access to a network to lack of expertise required to set up network connectivity," said John Graff, CMO, Sonim Technologies. "The RDK-3 can be transported easily to remote locations and deployed quickly by first responders without the need for extensive training or IT experience."

Following are key features of the RDK:

  • Compatibility with leading Push-to-Talk (PTT) applications
  • Mobile operator agnostic
  • Supports public safety networks, including FirstNet
  • FirstNet Ready® Cradlepoint wireless router provides a Wireless Wide-Area Network (WAN) that can intelligently route traffic across LTE (two SIMs) or satellite links, and Wi-Fi connectivity for XP8 handsets, PCs, tablets and other equipment
  • Optional intelligent failover to reliable satellite capability via Inmarsat Broadband Global Area Network (BGAN) enables communication when no other coverage is available.
  • Bridge PTT and LMR communications with the optional JPS Interoperability Solutions RSP-Z2 Gateway, which provides a direct connection for up to 2 land mobile donor radios, to manage and control LMR communications from XP8 handsets
  • Extend coverage and range with optional Rajant Kinetic Mesh® BreadCrumbs®

Sonim RDK-3 has been deployed in hospitals, power plants, and with state and federal agencies throughout the U.S. It is ultra-rugged and human-portable, with wheels for easy handling and transport. The RDK-3 includes a battery monitoring system, external power options and PoE LAN ports for external devices.

To see the Sonim RDK-3 in action, watch this video. For more information on Sonim RDK, visit: https://www.sonimtech.com/products/RDK/.  

About Sonim
 Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, often in mission-critical roles. The Sonim solution includes ultra-rugged mobile phones, a suite of industrial-grade accessories, and data and workflow applications which are collectively designed to increase worker productivity, communication and safety on the job site. Please visit https://sonimtech.com/.

