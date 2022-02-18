DUNFERMLINE, Scotland, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sonis Smart Security Ltd, a leader in innovative wireless security systems, has announced that it has secured funding through TRICAPITAL, a leading early-stage angel investor syndicate and Scottish Enterprise, Scotland's national economic development agency. The funds will be used to expand the Sonis team and to support the 2022 launch, sales and marketing of the new 'NoEntry' smart security system.
'NoEntry by Sonis' is a unique palm-sized, wire and sensor-free security alarm that detects break-ins and activates before an intruder is even able to gain access to a property. Self-installed in minutes, it is simple to operate, portable and pet-friendly. NoEntry uses advanced sound signature algorithms to alert owners within 300 milliseconds of an attempted break in. As well as replacing traditional wired alarm systems based on multiple sensors, NoEntry is ideal for quickly protecting houses, holiday homes, caravans, rented or student accommodation and other property where installation of a conventional alarm may previously have been impractical.
Discussing the new funding, Sonis founder and CEO Bill Marr comments: "With NoEntry we have developed a unique, hassle-free security alarm system that is set to revolutionise the way people protect their property. The investment from TRICAPITAL and Scottish Enterprise will help us shorten time-to-revenue by accelerating manufacture and supporting ongoing sales and marketing campaigns."
Managing Partner of The TRICAPITAL Syndicate LLP Moray Martin states: "Our mission is to help companies deliver their growth potential with funding, guidance and expertise. We have a particular focus on technology and with its advanced NoEntry system we believe that Sonis has the potential to grow rapidly by offering a highly differentiated solution that delivers a distinct competitive advantage in the security alarm sector. Working with Scottish Enterprise and the specialist legal team at Anderson Strathern we have been able to deliver the funding that will allow the company to fulfil that potential."
No Entry by Sonis will be available online across the UK, Europe and North America soon. Register your interest today and be the first to protect your home before entry.
About Sonis
With over 60 years of combined experience in the alarm and security industry, No Entry by Sonis leads the way in protecting people's homes and businesses with world-class products backed up with excellent customer support. With their intimate knowledge of the marketplace, they have spent the last five years developing and bringing to market the NoEntry system which is unique in the world of alarm systems. The NoEntry palm-sized, portable device has been developed entirely by the company. Sonis is passionate about safety, and their new patented technology aims to warn people about intruders before they enter the property.
About TRICAPITAL
TRICAPITAL Syndicate LLP is a leading angel syndicate with international connections. Founded in 2004, its members have energised more than 50 Scottish early stage, high-potential companies by providing funding, collaboration and expertise across a wide spectrum of sectors. The syndicate backs ventures with a clear commercial strategy and a management team able to deliver it. While the syndicate is generally sector-agnostic, members - most of whom are successful entrepreneurs in their own right - invest in a wide range of start-up and scale-up businesses with a particular focus on technology, life sciences, artificial intelligence and high impact ESG projects. Typical funding for projects is in the range of £250,000 to £2,000,000 and the syndicate supports companies from Seed to Series A as required. TRICAPITAL's 'active engagement' ethos provides guidance and direction and supporting and encouraging portfolio companies through their formative years enhances the probability of success by allowing them to achieve their full potential.
About Scottish Enterprise
Scottish Enterprise is Scotland's national economic development agency. We're committed to growing the Scottish economy for the benefit of all, helping create more quality jobs and a brighter future for every region.
To learn more, please visit us at: http://www.noentrysystem.com
# # #
For press inquiries, contact:
Philipa Thapa
Son_001_D3
Media Contact
Simon Flatt, team@grandbridges.com, +1 3105290321, graham@grandbridges.com
SOURCE Sonis Smart Security Ltd