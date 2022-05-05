Sonoma Technology is pleased to announce a partnership with Educational Innovations to market and distribute our novel Kids Making Sense® air quality kits and curriculum. With our Kids Making Sense kits, students in grades 6 – 12 can use hand-held air quality sensors and learn about how air quality affects their health and communities. The complete laboratory kit engages students through scientific inquiry and fits well with Educational Innovations current catalogue of products.
PETALUMA, Calif., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sonoma Technology, Inc. (Sonoma Technology) is pleased to announce a partnership with Educational Innovations to market and distribute our Kids Making Sense® air quality kits and curriculum. With our Kids Making Sense kits, students in grades 6–12 can use hand-held air quality sensors and learn about how air quality affects their health and communities. The complete laboratory kit engages students through scientific inquiry and fits well with Educational Innovations current catalogue of products.
"Partnering with Educational Innovations is an ideal path forward for our educational product line," said Lyle Chinkin, CEO of Sonoma Technology. "We are excited to see our air quality and meteorological measurement tools and lessons listed alongside so many innovative educational products."
Kids Making Sense air quality kits and STEM curriculum have been implemented in hundreds of classrooms around the world. As part of the agreement, Educational Innovations will work with Sonoma Technology to market, sell, fulfil orders, and provide customer support to existing and future Kids Making Sense customers.
"We are excited to work with Sonoma Technology in delivering kits to classrooms everywhere," said Tami O'Connor, CEO of Educational Innovations. "These materials align beautifully with our other products that inspire and educate young scientists."
About Sonoma Technology
Sonoma Technology was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Petaluma, California. Sonoma Technology specializes in providing environmental solutions with a particular focus on air quality and atmospheric sciences. For more information, visit http://www.sonomatech.com/.
About Educational Innovations
Educational Innovations was founded in 1994 and offers a catalogue of unique, innovative scientific educational products and curriculum that can be used in classrooms or at home. For more information, visit https://www.teachersource.com/.
Media Contact
Will McCoy, Sonoma Technology, 1 707-665-9900, wmccoy@sonomatech.com
SOURCE Sonoma Technology