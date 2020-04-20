SAN DIEGO, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today revealed pricing and availability for new 2020 LED and OLED television models, announced earlier this year at CES.
The 2020 TV lineup will be powered by Sony's industry-leading processors, delivering incredibly clear, detailed and lifelike pictures. With all of Sony's new televisions, customers will see exactly what the creator intended with the advanced color and gradation of TRILUMINOS™ Display. These TVs also offer Google Assistant to help quickly access entertainment, control smart devices, get answers on screen and more using your voice.
These premium televisions are available for pre-order at Best Buy and other authorized dealers nationwide today, unless otherwise specified. Details on how to buy or pre-order this impressive line-up can be found below:
Z8H 8K HDR LED TVs
Astonishing detail is revealed with 8K resolution1 and the processing power to match. Vibrant colors, incredible clarity and amazing contrast create a picture unlike anything experienced before on a TV display.
Most content can be upscaled to lifelike 8K resolution on the Z8H.2 Our Picture Processor X1™ Ultimate precisely analyzes and processes data to power 8K pictures with four times the resolution of 4K for scenes rich in depth, texture and detail. Even images filmed in 4K and Full HD are upscaled close to 8K resolution by 8K X-Reality™ PRO using a unique 8K database. Content is then further enhanced by Object-based Super Resolution to reproduce virtually real-world textures. Every single pixel is enhanced beautifully by Sony's Picture Processor X1™ Ultimate.
In addition to the powerful processor, the new Z8H comes packed with premium offerings. See exactly what the creator intended with the advanced color and gradation of TRILUMINOS™ Display. Experience enhanced brightness and incredible contrast with Full Array LED and 8K X-tended Dynamic Range PRO. Acoustic Multi-Audio with vibrating Frame Tweeter delivers a unique and truly immersive sound experience. Additionally, the Z8H has compatibility with Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Airplay 23, along with hands-free Google Assistant.
- 85" Class (84.6" diagonal): $9,999.99 MSRP (Available to order in Summer 2020)
- 75" Class (74.5" diagonal): $6,999.99 MSRP (Available to order in Summer 2020)
For full Z8H specifications and features, please visit: https://www.sony.com/electronics/televisions/xbr-z8h-series
A8H BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR TVs
Experience an ultra-realistic image with the power of OLED technology. The powerful Picture Processor X1™ Ultimate utilizes more than 8 million individual pixels to create an image with exquisite contrast and vibrant color. Pixel Contrast Booster supercharges each pixel to deliver incredible picture quality. With pictures created by millions of individually controlled pixels, everything is sharp and clear on OLED. With Sony's X-Motion Clarity™ technology, even fast action stays smooth and clear.
Acoustic Surface Audio produces 2.1 channel sound from the entire screen, creating an immersive multi-dimensional audio experience. The A8H fits seamlessly into any room with a flexible 2-way stand providing a low-profile design for a distraction-free viewing experience. The stand can be adjusted to raise the TV to fit a soundbar seamlessly, in addition to the option for slim-wall mounting using Sony's ultra slim wall-mount bracket, SU-WL8554. The A8H has compatibility with Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Airplay 23.
- 65" Class (64.5" diagonal): $3,099.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order now)
- 55" Class (54.6" diagonal): $2,299.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order now)
For full A8H specifications and features, please visit: https://www.sony.com/electronics/televisions/xbr-a8h-series
X950H 4K HDR LED TVs
Explore a new level of contrast with the Picture Processor X1™ Ultimate. With advanced Full Array LED technology, customers will see crystal-clear 4K HDR images in everything they watch. Bright and dark scenes feel more natural, and colors are even more true-to-life with the TRILUMINOS™ display. Enjoy a stunning picture with the smooth motion of X-Motion Clarity with a flexible 2-way stand for a seamless viewing experience.
Acoustic Multi-Audio™ beautifully matches picture and sound with discretely mounted tweeters. The X950H delivers dazzling detail and color with HDR, Dolby Vision™5, IMAX Enhanced™6 and Netflix Calibrated Mode7. Stay focused on the big picture with a slim and flush design and thin aluminum bezel. The X950H has compatibility with Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Airplay 23, along with hands-free Google Assistant.
- 85" Class (84.6" diagonal): $4,499.99 MSRP (Available to buy now. Amazon, Best Buy)
- 75" Class (74.5" diagonal): $3,499.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order now)
- 65" Class (64.5" diagonal): $1,999.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order now)
- 55" Class (54.6" diagonal): $1,399.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order now)
- 49" Class (48.5" diagonal): $999.99 MSRP (Available to buy now. Amazon, Best Buy)
For full X950H specifications and features, please visit: https://www.sony.com/electronics/televisions/xbr-x950h-series
X900H 4K HDR LED TVs
All of customers' favorite content is displayed in rich and life-like 4K HDR. The X900H is engineered with picture quality in mind, complimented by Full Array LED, TRILUMINOS™ Display and X-Tended Dynamic Range technologies, which contribute to an experience that accurately portrays everything users watch and play. Acoustic Multi-Audio beautifully matches picture and sound with discretely mounted tweeters8. The X900H has compatibility with Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Airplay 23.
- 85" Class (84.6" diagonal): $3,499.99 MSRP (Available to order in Summer 2020)
- 75" Class (74.5" diagonal): $2,499.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order now)
- 65" Class (64.5" diagonal): $1,599.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order now)
- 55" Class (54.6" diagonal): $1,199.99 MSRP (Available to order in Summer 2020)
For full X900H specifications and features, please visit: https://www.sony.com/electronics/televisions/xbr-x900h-series
X800H 4K HDR LED TVs:
Step into a new world of 4K HDR color, contrast and clarity. See beautiful pictures, rich with real world detail and texture, powered by our 4K HDR processor X1™. Enjoy expanded, vivid color with the TRILUMINOS™ Display for a more true-to-life picture. Sony's Android TV with Google Assistant makes life smart with access to favorite content and smart home devices.9 The X800H has compatibility with Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Airplay 23.
- 85" Class (84.6" diagonal): $2,799.99 MSRP (Available to buy now. Amazon, Best Buy)
- 75" Class (74.5" diagonal): $1,499.99 MSRP (Available to buy now. Amazon, Best Buy)
- 65" Class (64.5" diagonal): $999.99 MSRP (Available to buy now. Amazon, Best Buy)
- 55" Class (54.6" diagonal): $799.99 MSRP (Available to buy now. Amazon, Best Buy)
- 49" Class (48.5" diagonal): $649.99 MSRP (Available to buy now. Amazon, Best Buy)
- 43" Class (42.5" diagonal): $599.99 MSRP (Available to buy now. Amazon, Best Buy)
For full X800H specifications and features, please visit: https://www.sony.com/electronics/televisions/xbr-x800h-series
About Sony Electronics Inc.
Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Corporation (Japan), one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K Ultra HD TVs. Visit www.sony.com/news for more information.
1 8K: 7,680 x 4,320 pixels. Requires HDR compatible content from supported streaming services, such as Netflix, Amazon Video or HDR compatible content device connected via HDMI input. Requires HDMI® cables sold separately
2 Upscaled, simulated and enhanced 8K and 4K images will vary based on source content.
3 This Sony TV is compatible with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. iOS 12.2 or later or macOS 10.14.4 or later is required. Apple ID account required. Subscriptions may be required to access certain content.
4 SU-WL855 compatible with 55"-77" X800H, X900H, X950H, A8H and A9G series. Sold separately.
5 Dolby Vision content is compatible with streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Video or compatible content device connected via HDMI input. Requires HDMI® cables sold separately.
6 IMAX Enhanced content enables the full IMAX Enhanced experience.
7 Netflix streaming membership required. 4K Ultra HD availability subject to your Netflix subscription plan, internet service, device capabilities, and content availability. www.netflix.com/termsofuse
8 Available on 65" class and larger
9 User must connect to a Google account to use, including voice to activate linked apps. Wireless connectivity requires 802.11 home network (802.11n recommended). Network services, content, and the operating system and software of this product may be subject to separate or third-party terms and conditions and changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information. Apps must be compatible with TV. App availability varies by region and device. Use of this TV requires consent to Google Terms of Service (http://www.google.com/policies/terms/) and Privacy Policy (http://www.google.com/policies/privacy/).